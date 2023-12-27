Spirit Airlines Put A 6 Year Old On The Wrong Flight – Family Is Now Pursuing Legal Action

Videos by OutKick

Spirit Airlines is facing heavy criticism after mistakenly putting an unaccompanied 6-year-old on the wrong flight last week!

Yes, you are correct in assuming that you’ve heard this story before – because you have, albeit in Home Alone 2 starring Macauley Culkin as 8-year-old Kevin McCallister, whose parents mistakenly let him get on a wrong flight and end up in New York City rather than Miami, Florida.

SIX-YEAR-OLD PUT ON WRONG FLIGHT BY SPIRIT AIRLINES

Ironically, 6-year-old Casper Ramos was also supposed to land in Florida after taking off from Philadelphia. However, when his grandmother began looking for him at the Spirit Airlines Fort Myers, Florida gate, she began panicking when he never came off the flight.

After being told there was no one else on board the aircraft, Maria Ramos showed Spirit Airlines personnel her grandson’s boarding information to prove that he was in fact supposed to be on the airline.

Casper did land in Florida alright… but in Orlando.

Yikes. Maybe he just wanted to go to Disney World?

SPIRIT AIRLINES ISSUES BIZARRE STATEMENT

What’s worst is that Spirit Airlines issued a statement saying that 6-year-old Carlos was “always under the care and supervision of a Spirit Team Member, and as soon as we discovered the error, we took immediate steps to communicate with the family and reconnect them.”

Maria Ramos isn’t buying it.

“Come on, you have cameras all over this place. You have cameras in your plane. You have cameras all over. You’re telling me you don’t know what happened to Casper, five days later, and it’s under investigation?” Ramos told WINK News.

To take a line out of Home Alone 2 from Kevin McAllister’s mom when she confronts the Plaza Hotel workers for allowing her son to stay with no adult supervision – “What kind of idiots do you have working here?!”

Spirit offered to reimburse the grandmother for her drive from Fort Myers to Orlando to pick up her grandson as well as pay for the return flight back to Philadelphia.

That’s not good enough for the family as the Ramos’ are now considering pursuing legal action against the airline for ya know, essentially losing their 6-year-old grandson.