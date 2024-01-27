Spicy NFL Troll Annie Agar Throws On Some Hunting Gear And Blasts Brandon Staley

Videos by OutKick

Noted NFL troller Annie Agar woke up today, threw on some hunting gear and chose violence against Brandon Staley.

Just another day in the woods for Annie — dubbed the NFL’s Spiciest Correspondent by OutKick.

In the crossover event of the century, Agar beautifully meshed Sitka lovers and Brandon Staley haters — of which there are many — by trolling the ex-Chargers coach as he’s (inexplicably) up for several defensive coordinator jobs.

happy friday to everyone except the person who suggested green bay interview brandon staley. pic.twitter.com/tya2bx2un1 — Annie Agar (@AnnieAgar) January 26, 2024

Annie Agar is not a Brandon Staley fan

Doesn’t get much better than Annie Agar, folks. She’s the Paige Spiranac of the NFL Trolling world. Quite the niche to carve out, if we’re being honest. She’s done it though, God bless her.

As for Brandon Staley, the jokes are FLYING right now about the ex-LA coach because he STUNK out west and his defense was atrocious. Seriously, it was pitiful. And now he’s interviewing for like three different DC jobs — including my Miami Dolphins.

Great. Can’t wait. Should end well!

Remember Brandon Staley’s last game as head coach? The Chargers gave up 63 points to the Raiders. The Raiders!! Who does that?

And now, according to reports, he’s got interviews lined up with at least two teams, including Annie Agar’s Green Bay Packers. Brutal.

According to Shefty, he’s also set to meet with the Dolphins while also drawing interest from the other LA team. Unreal. What a time to be alive.

We all know where Annie Agar stands, and I assume it’s the right one. Just say no to Brandon Staley!