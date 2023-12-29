Spicy ‘Flamin’ Hot’ Dorito and Cheeto Dust Might Be A Workplace Hazard

Videos by OutKick

When you think “occupational hazards” you probably think of machinery that could cost you a finger if you’re not careful. Chemicals that could burn your skin off. Things like that. What most of us wouldn’t think of is that dust that gives spicy varietals of Doritos and Cheetos their kick.

But that might be what makes that stuff so damn dangerous.

According to the BBC, workers at a factory in Southern Australia have been experiencing a slew of symptoms. These include sneezing, coughing, eye and skin irritation, and breathing difficulties.

The United Workers’ Union filed a complaint in which they claim that the seasoning used on the Flamin’ Hot products — like the Cheetos in that movie nobody saw — is to blame. They have a seasoning machine that applies the Flamin’ Hot seasoning, and they think that’s the culprit.

This doesn’t surprise me. Cheeto and Dorito dust gets everywhere. I swear, I’ve eaten bags of Cheetos and been conscious to only use one hand in an attempt to keep the other clean. Then, somehow and without fail, when I’m finished, both hands are caked in dust. That stuff must go airborne or something. Forget ink packs in bags of money from the bank. Throw a bag of Cheetos in there and you’d be able to pick out robbery suspects in an instant.

Flamin’ Hot Cheetos: delicious snack or workplace hazard? (Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images)

Pepsi Co. Taking Additional Precautions During Flamin’ Hot Doritos And Cheetos Production

Now, considering the propensity of Cheeto and Dorito dust to get everywhere, and now imagine it’s the Flamin’ Hot variety. That’s — as they would say in Australia — problemeroo (maybe they don’t say that, I don’t know).

Despite Pepsi Co. saying they have followed all the safety procedures, the union says that 11 of the 13 employees they talked to at Smith’s Snackfood Company say they exhibited symptoms.

Pepsi Co. said that “there is mandatory mask wearing during production of this product and we are installing additional extraction fans.”

Hopefully, those measures work. The last thing we want is for anyone to have to live the rest of their life with Flamin’ Hot Lung.

