Former No. 1 Overall MLB Draft Pick Spencer Torkelson’s Bizarre Signature Is Completely Unrecognizable

Spencer Torkelson is entering his third full season with the Detroit Tigers organization. The 23-year-old first baseman was selected No. 1 overall in the 2020 MLB Draft and spent each of the last two years working his way up to the big leagues.

Although he struggled in 2022 and was later demoted to AAA, the future is bright for the 220-pound slugger. Torkelson hits nukes, and showed off his defensive prowess with an impressive over-the-shoulder, sliding catch over the weekend!

Considering his status as a star already, and the hope that he will lead Detroit back to relevance, his signature is in high demand. Fans, both young and old, flock to Torkelson at spring training with hopes of getting his ink on their memorabilia, whatever that may be.

If they are so lucky to get an autograph from the first baseman, it often leads to a surprising discovery.

Torkelson’s signature is weird. If you didn’t know that it was his, you wouldn’t. There is simply no indication that Spencer Torkelson signs his name as Spencer Torkelson.

There have been a lot of notorious sports autographs throughout time, and across all sports. But especially in baseball.

Take Carlos Gonzalez, for example:

Or Jurickson Profar:

Or Chris Sale:

And then there’s Ronald Torreyes, who printed his name throughout his career:

Baseball’s most unique signatures often fall somewhere between their names and art, and are often times indiscernible without an image or label attached. Torkelson is among them.

Here is what the young slugger’s autograph looks like:

There is no resemblance of Spencer Torkelson’s name in his signature. No ‘S’, no ‘T’ — nothing.

Additionally, Torkelson wears No. 20. It doesn’t even look his number. Just not even close.

In fact, the signature looks more like a big snake, picking up a rock with a worm under the rock than a name. As weird as it is, Torkelson’s signature is one of one!