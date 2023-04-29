Spencer Should Keep Braves In Stride Against Mets

Videos by OutKick

Braves vs. Mets, 4:05 ET

Yesterday was yet another strange in Major League Baseball betting for me. I was able to get the correct call on the Braves winning against the Mets, but that game was called early. The other two bets were pushes which doesn’t happen often. Still, a 1-0-2 day is better than a 1-2 day or something. Let’s look to remain undefeated with Saturday’s slate.

The Braves just continue to roll. I can’t say they were going to win yesterday’s game for sure. It is possible that the bullpen could’ve blown the game, but it seemed rather unlikely that the Mets were going to get anything off of starter Max Fried. Now they look to take the second game of this four-game set between the AL East rivals. This couldn’t have lined up better for the Braves though as they have the top of the rotation going through the Mets. Today they have Spencer Strider throwing for them. Strider picked up where he left off last season and has only allowed runs in two of his five starts. He also has struck out at least nine hitters in every game he’s pitched this season. The Mets are 15-for-55 against him, and his worst start of the season last year was on the road against the Mets.

The Mets take on the Braves in the second game of a four-game series. (Photo via Getty Images)

Mets Have Tough Task Ahead Of Them

New York has certainly fielded a good enough team to compete, but I’m not sure if they can compete offensively with the Braves. In fact, I’m not sure they do anything better than the Braves. Yesterday was a big struggle against Max Fried and they are in for another tough game against Strider. To try and combat that they are throwing Tylor Megill. To start the year he has had only one scoreless outing. He also has allowed at least one home run in all but one star this season. Braves hitters are not great against him, but not terrible either with a 10-for-47 record.

I like the Braves to run away with this game. I don’t think Megill is good enough to pitch the Mets to victory here. Strider did struggle last year at Citi Field, but I think that was a one-time thing. I’m going to take the run line at +100.

