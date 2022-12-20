Is Spencer Rattler’s time at South Carolina coming to an end?

The junior quarterback and the Gamecocks will face Notre Dame in the TaxSlayer Gator Bowl, and while addressing the media, his choice of words appeared to indicate he’ll take a shot at the NFL.

“Coach Beamer’s been great to me all year. For him even bringing me here was a blessing. So, the least I can do is play in the bowl game. I had to do it for him, the coaching staff and the players as well,” Rattler told the press Monday.

The key words to listen to are “the least I can do is play in the bowl game.” Phrasing something like that definitely reads as if you’re only doing something out of a sense of loyalty, and not because you necessarily want to.

It’s like when your mom makes a spectacular dinner, and the least you can do is clean up the kitchen before leaving.

Nothing about Rattler’s comments indicate he’s sticking around. His remarks appeared to be carefully crafted to definitely hint at the NFL.

The dual-threat QB even noted some guys, who he didn’t name, will have NFL decisions to make after the bowl game.

Is Spencer Rattler a legit NFL prospect?

Rattler had a ton of NFL hype when he initially landed at Oklahoma out of high school, but it fizzled out in a huge way after he was benched in favor of Caleb Williams.

He packed his backs and went to Columbia to wipe the slate clean. The Gamecocks went 8-4 and he threw for 2,780 yards and 16 touchdowns to a frustrating 11 interceptions. His best games came at the end of the season against Clemson and Tennessee.

Despite an up and down season, he still has NFL interest. Some mocks have him going as high as the third round. However, another year in college when there’s not as strong of a QB class down the road might do him some favors.

South Carolina and Notre Dame will square off December 30 at 3:30 EST.