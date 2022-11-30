Spencer Rattler’s Dad Responds To Transfer Rumors

Spencer Rattler’s dad Michael shot down a false claim about his son leaving South Carolina.

The infamous troll account @RGW_News recently tweeted that the Gamecocks QB was entering the transfer portal and likely following former South Carolina OC Marcus Satterfield to Nebraska.

However, Spencer’s dad Michael wasted now time before crushing the troll report.

Spencer Rattler is staying at South Carolina.

Why do people always fall for @RGW_News? It’s probably because it looks like a real account with plenty of followers and the description, “#1 Breaking News Reporter in South Knoxville and Vice President of the Southeastern Sports Foundation.”

However, it just takes a little due diligence to tell it’s 100% not real. Yet, that didn’t stop people from falling for the report, which went viral on Twitter.

Spencer Rattler’s dad shoots down false transfer claim. (Photo by Eakin Howard/Getty Images)

Given the fact the Gamecocks finished the regular season 8-4, it’s not hard to understand why people might have panicked at the thought of losing Ratter.

He had some rough patches this season, but he also lit up Tennessee and Clemson. In the final two games of the season, Rattler finished with 798 passing yards, 8 passing touchdowns, a rushing touchdown and two wins over highly-ranked teams.

Spencer Rattler finished out the regular season in a huge way, and I’m sure this fake report caused plenty of concern.

Spencer Rattler isn’t leaving South Carolina. He finished the year with two great games. (Photo by James Gilbert/Getty Images)

However, as his dad said, it’s fake and he’s sticking with the Gamecocks.