Spencer Rattler will remain at South Carolina for another season.

Rattler had an up and down year with the Gamecocks, but closed it out in incredibly strong fashion with wins over Clemson and Tennessee.

That had some wondering whether or not the former five star QB recruit would leave for the NFL. However, if he does go pro, it won’t be this year.

The Gamecocks quarterback announced he’s returning to Columbia with the famous “I’m not leaving” scene from “The Wolf of Wall Street.”

Spencer Rattler isn’t done at South Carolina.

Shane Beamer and the South Carolina Gamecocks finished the season 8-5 and third in the SEC East. Even with five losses, it was a better season than many expected.

Stacking up wins over Tennessee and Clemson to close out the year was huge for Beamer’s program. Rattler struggled with consistency at times, but late down the stretch, he was fire for the Gamecocks.

In the games against the Volunteers and Tigers, he combined for nine total touchdowns and just two interceptions. He also passed for a combined 798 yards in those two victories. On the season, he threw for 18 touchdowns to 12 interceptions and for 3,026 yards.

Spencer Rattler showed some serious flashes of the star potential that made him a five star recruit when Oklahoma snagged him out of high school. However, he just couldn’t do it consistently all season long.

Now, he’s returning for another season of action in Shane Beamer’s program. The decision gives the Gamecocks an immediate base to build off of for the 2023 season.