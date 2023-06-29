Speed Skater Turned Cyclist Alexandra Ianculescu Works On Her Bikini Tan Lines

Videos by OutKick

Olympian Alexandra Ianculescu continues to train hard and play hard as she makes the switch from speed skater to cyclist. She’s got an eye on the 2024 Summer Olympics and on creating content as she utilizes OnlyFans to fund her dreams of competing at the highest levels in cycling.

Fresh off of a busy 8 weeks, that included 4 weeks of competing 2 to 3 times a week in the Netherlands, the Canadian Winter Olympian is taking some time to work on her bikini tan lines. Bikini tan lines that the many hours of cycling she’s put in have ruined.

Former speed skater turned cyclist training for the Summer Olympics (Image Credit: Alexandra Ianculescu/Instagram)

Ianculescu, who had Playboy slide into her DMs recently, did promise some DMs of her own this week. She shared that her OnlyFans subscribers would be receiving “one new spicy drop per day” in their DMs.

Cycling tan lines would only get in the way of following through on that kind of promise. Every good content creator knows that.

Ianculescu added that she’s treating her subscribers because she’s “feeling good” and has fresh content” both “in or out of a bikini” to share.

Alexandra Ianculescu Is Definitely More Than A Speed Skater

In order to knockout those cycling tan lines, Ianculescu jumped into a pool on a float with nothing but a thong on. She captioned the pic, “Money doesn’t buy you happiness – but, it can get you a house with a pool, and a sweet bike to ruin your bikini tan lines and then them into cycling tan lines 😂”

“I clocked in about 16.5 climbing ⛰️ hours on the bike this week so far, with another 3 days to go. So the pool time was well earned.”

The decision to start selling exclusive content and the obvious dedication to that endeavor is paying off for Ianculescu. She’s funding Olympic dreams and houses with pools in the backyard.

A pool in the backyard makes it very easy to play hard after all of that intense training.

Some people were born to be athletes and some people were born to make content. Even fewer were born to do both. It’s safe to say that Ianculescu falls into the category that was born to do both.