New Trailer For Taylor Sheridan’s Upcoming CIA Series Promise Absolute Carnage

Another trailer is out for Taylor Sheridan’s new series “Special Ops: Lioness.”

The highly-anticipated series from the “Yellowstone” creator is expected to be a massive hit when it premieres July 23 on Paramount+.

“Special Ops: Lioness” is expected to be a massive hit. (Photo Credit: Paramount+.)

After all, all Sheridan does is drop hit after hit for his fans. Now, he’ll step away from westerns and give fans an epic look at the CIA, and the loaded cast includes Zoe Saldana, Morgan Freeman, Michael Kelly and Nicole Kidman. Yeah, that’s what is called a murderer’s row in the entertainment world.

The plot is as follows:

SPECIAL OPS: LIONESS, inspired by an actual US Military program, follows the life of Joe (Saldaña) while she attempts to balance her personal and professional life as the tip of the CIA’s spear in the war on terror. The Lioness Program, overseen by Kaitlyn Meade (Kidman) and Donald Westfield (Kelly), enlists an aggressive Marine Raider named Cruz (De Oliveira) to operate undercover alongside Joe among the power brokers of State terrorism in the CIA’s efforts to thwart the next 9/11.

Judging from the latest trailer, fans are in for a wild ride. Give it a watch below.

“Special Ops: Lioness” looks incredible.

While it might be surprising for some people to learn, the United States has used female operators and commandos in war and for covert reasons.

I wish I could get into it more, but the programs are shrouded in secrecy. Just know there are some badass women out there who you wouldn’t want to find yourself going up against.

Now, Taylor Sheridan will share a fictionalized version of one of these programs. If there was ever anyone perfect to tell this story, it’s Sheridan.

Zoe Saldana stars in “Special Ops: Lioness from Taylor Sheridan. (Photo Credit: Lynsey Addario/Paramount+)

Everything he touches turns to gold. The man created the “Yellowstone” universe, which is the most popular content on TV right now. Nobody does gritty, dark and dramatic better than Sheridan. Nobody.

This is a definite change-up from his usual stuff, but it looks awesome. Plus, who is going to say no to Zoe Saldana slinging lead and killing bad guys.

Take the money out of my wallet immediately.

“Special Ops: Lioness” faces huge expectations. (Photo Credit: Luke Varley/Paramount+)

You can catch “Special Ops: Lioness” starting July 23 on Paramount+. I’ll definitely have a full review up as quickly as I can. I truly can’t wait!