‘Special Ops: Lioness’ Finale Preview Teases Tragic Ending

There’s just one episode of “Special Ops: Lioness” left this season, and it looks like it might be brutal.

The hit CIA/military thriller will air the season finale this upcoming Sunday on Paramount+ after seven incredible episodes, and fans can’t wait to see what kind of conclusion we’re left with.

Judging from what we’ve seen so far, it’s likely going to be very dark and grim. That’s the tone Taylor Sheridan set from the jump, and it has deviated once as viewers watch Cruz get close to a terrorist leader’s daughter to help take him out.

Zoe Saldana is outstanding in “Special Ops: Lioness.” (Photo Credit: Luke Varley/Paramount+)

The preview for the season finale seems to make it look like the young Marine will be cut off and alone. The same situation viewers saw to open the series with a different woman, and we all know how that ended:

A fatal drone strike.

Give the preview for the finale a watch below.

“Special Ops: Lioness” season one ends Sunday.

I truly can’t wait to find out how this journey is going to end. The show has been awesome through seven episodes, and expectations couldn’t be higher for the finale.

The ending of the last episode brought things to a boiling point as Cruz was made to watch a brutal video of terrorist killings.

It was one of the most powerful terrorism scenes in TV history.

After seven unbelievably dark and chilling episodes, there’s just one left to find out how season one of Taylor Sheridan’s latest hit ends.

There’s nothing to smile or laugh about, but it’s also impossible to look away. After watching Cruz’s journey, viewers will soon find out whether or not the hardened asset can get the job done or if it will cost her everything.

If that doesn’t get the blood pumping, you just don’t know great TV when you see it.

“Special Ops: Lioness” season one ends Sunday. It’s been an incredible show so far. (Photo Credit: Luke Varley/Paramount+)

Tune in Sunday night on Paramount+. I can’t wait. Taylor Sheridan always delivers, and there’s no doubt he will one more time.