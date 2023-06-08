Epic Trailer Drops For Taylor Sheridan’s CIA Thriller

Videos by OutKick

“Special Ops: Lioness” looks like it’s going to be another massive hit for Taylor Sheridan.

The highly-anticipated CIA thriller with Zoe Saldana, Morgan Freeman and Nicole Kidman is expected to be one of the biggest shows of the year when it premieres July 23 on Paramount+.

The plot is described as follows:

SPECIAL OPS: LIONESS, inspired by an actual US Military program, follows the life of Joe (Saldaña) while she attempts to balance her personal and professional life as the tip of the CIA’s spear in the war on terror. The Lioness Program, overseen by Kaitlyn Meade (Kidman) and Donald Westfield (Kelly), enlists an aggressive Marine Raider named Cruz (De Oliveira) to operate undercover alongside Joe among the power brokers of State terrorism in the CIA’s efforts to thwart the next 9/11.

If that doesn’t get you fired up (are you sure you’re even alive if that’s the case?), the first trailer should definitely get the job done.

“Special Ops: Lioness” from Taylor Sheridan looks incredible.

Is a single person surprised “Special Ops: Lioness” looks like it might be the best show of the year? I’m definitely not, and you shouldn’t be either.

Everything Taylor Sheridan touches tends to be a monster hit. The man is responsible for the entire “Yellowstone” universe.

Nobody does gritty and dark content better than Sheridan. That’s simply reality, and there’s not even a close second.

Taylor Sheridan is the most talented created in Hollywood. (Photo by David Becker/Getty Images for Paramount+)

Now, the “Yellowstone” creator will bring fans a story about legendary female operators in the war on terror. Did you just feel your pulse spike a little bit? I know I did, and I could run through a concrete wall after watching the preview.

Saldana, Freeman and Kidman all look like they’re going to be outstanding in “Special Ops: Lioness.”

“Special Ops: Lioness” looks outstanding. (Photo Credit: Lynsey Addario/Paramount+)

Female commandos exist.

Also, female operators are a very real thing. Highly-trained women have been used in special operations for years without the public having any idea. It’s a very small number of females who feel this important role, but they definitely exist.

I wish I could say more, but there’s still very much a veil of secrecy that surrounds the programs women commandos operate within.

“Special Ops: Lioness” premieres July 23. Will it be the show of the summer? (Photo Credit: Lynsey Addario/Paramount+)

I love all of Sheridan’s work. This show definitely won’t be different. July 23 is going to be a fun day on Paramount+. Make sure to check back for the latest “Special Ops: Lioness” coverage as we have it.