Sox Tame the Tigers Tonight in Detroit

White Sox vs. Tigers, 6:10 ET

The White Sox definitely have the benefit of the schedule on their side. At least right now they do. In the last week plus, they’ve played the Athletics, the Rockies, and the Tigers. All teams that either are or shortly will be eliminated from the playoffs. In reality, they were already eliminated. Still, these are games they need to win.

Johnny Cueto is 36 years old and pitching as well as he ever has. His age will prevent a large contract again, but I could see him getting a nice little multi-year deal because of how well he has done this year. How well has he done? Well, in road starts, he has a 2.30 ERA and has had only one game on the year where he allowed more than three earned runs on the road. Of course, that was a game against the aforementioned Athletics. Cueto had a nice run from June through almost the end of August where he was able to pitch well and rack up quality starts. He’s only had one quality start in his last four outings, but two of those games he put the Sox in a position to win the game.

The Tigers combat Cueto with Eduardo Rodriguez. On the season Rodriguez has been basically what you’d expect him to be. He is a pitcher that carries a four-run or higher ERA, and doesn’t strike many batters out. He isn’t really a fly ball or ground ball pitcher, he just is a guy that can get batters out without usually giving up too much damage. In his last three contests, he has been hit pretty hard by the opposition. Two of the games saw him allow five earned runs in both, and the other game he allowed three solo home runs. Unsurprisingly, they were all losses for the Tigers.

Cueto has had bad starts before but it typically propels him to do better the next time out. He also tends to go deep into games and the Sox need all the victories they can get. I’m taking Cueto and the Sox on the run line at +115.

For more sports betting information and plays, follow David on Twitter: @futureprez2024