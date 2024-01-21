Southwest Flight Attendant Mistakenly Thought She Met Snoop Dogg, Gets Roasted Online

Videos by OutKick

Being a flight attendant could be cool. You get to travel to all sorts of places for free and meet a ton of people — maybe even some famous people.

Take, for example, Southwest Airlines flight attendant Chrissy Lofton. Earlier this week, she ran into Snoop Dogg!

“I had Snoop Dogg on my flight into Fort Lauderdale today,” she wrote on Instagram. “He is the sweetest.”

Oh no, Chrissy. That is not the Doggfather.

He does kind of look like him, though. I’ll give her that.

But an international rap superstar (who owns a private jet) catching an economy ride on Southwest like a regular old poor person? That should have been enough indication that this guy was just a doppelgänger.

A Dupe Dogg, if you will.

Video of the encounter made its way to social media then quickly went viral on X.

Imposter Snoop’s cousin, Timothy Graham, claimed he never corrected Lofton. Instead, he egged her on. Probably ordered a gin & juice off the inflight menu, too.

“Y’all know I was instigating the sh-t,” Graham wrote on Instagram.

And, of course, the Internet trolls did what Internet trolls do.

Lady in the red jacket looking like she ready to risk it all for Snoop — GIFT (@Giftaveli) January 17, 2024

If “close enough” was a person. — Nandemoii-SAMA🥷🏾 (@nandemoiisama) January 17, 2024

THAT’S SNOOP & MARTHA FROM TEMU 😭😭😭 — 44 (@MOBBIN44) January 18, 2024

That is Snoop cat 💀💀💀 — Chombe (@Chombe1080) January 17, 2024

These were the only 2 black people on this flight cause you know if a brother saw this shit it would be called out so fast lmfao — 💎 (@Walentino0) January 17, 2024

she also congratulated him on quitting smoking lol — Rahul Ligma (@WilkesWay) January 17, 2024

Poor lady. She seems like a sweetheart. And she took the news like a champ, too.

“I know he isn’t Snoop Dogg now, but I originally I did think it was him and he was so very sweet with a beautiful smile that lit up his whole face,” Lofton told the New York Post. “He may be a lookalike but he was very much a gentleman and I’m still glad he was in my flight and left several people with a memorable flight.”

Maybe Snoop can get her some tickets or a free smokeless fire pit for the trouble. Or — even better — surprise her on her next flight.

“Flying can be so stressful for people now days and making people happy in today’s world is really what it’s all about,” Lofton added. “I love my job and I hope, if nothing else, these pictures and videos prove it.”

What a good sport.

Follow Amber on X at @TheAmberHarding or email her at Amber.Harding@OutKick.com.