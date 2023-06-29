Southern States Overtake Increasingly Far Left Northeast In GDP, Thanks To COVID Lockdowns

Videos by OutKick

COVID lockdowns were one of the world’s biggest mistakes.

They accomplished nothing of value whatsoever, harmed millions, and set an entire generation of kids back in school.

But insane COVID policies demanded by far left “experts” and politicians did lead to some benefits in certain areas. Namely, it pushed frustrated, sane residents of Northeastern states to the South.

And so many people and businesses moved that Southern states have now overtaken their Northeastern counterparts in economic production.

Chamath Palihapitiya pointed out on Twitter that “for the first time ever, six states in the South – Florida, Texas, Georgia, the Carolinas and Tennessee are contributing more to US GDP than the northeast corridor of Washington-New York-Boston…”

“Just in the past few years, there has been a $160B swing” in income between the two regions.

The Northeast lost $60 billion in income from just 2020 to 2021, while the South gained $100 billion. And liberal policies, COVID shutdowns and nonsensical “defund the police” movements are almost certainly to blame.

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis was perhaps the most obvious example of providing alternatives for Northeastern residents sick of their state’s extremism.

GARDEN CITY, NEW YORK – APRIL 1: Florida Governor Ron DeSantis gives a political speech at the Cradle of Aviation Museum, April 1, 2023 in Garden City, New York on the Florida blueprint during COVID. (Photo by Andrew Lichtenstein/Corbis via Getty Images)

COVID Insanity Helped The Northeast Go Woke And Go Broke

The truth behind “go woke, go broke” has never been more apparent than during the past few years.

COVID extremism helped push residents towards the South, where their kids would be in school, maskless life was possible, and businesses remained open without discrimination.

Now New York, Boston and other established cities are paying the financial price.

The loss of income and production will have far reaching consequences in the Northeast. Meanwhile, the South will only continue to grow in influence and financial importance.

For years, the Rust Belt has been considered the cautionary tale of what happens when industry moves on.

The Northeast’s own soft-on-crime policies, COVID shutdowns, poor quality of life and extreme spending habits are rapidly moving the entire region in that direction.

And there’s no sign of it slowing down anytime soon.