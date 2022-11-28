College Football Fan Who Warmed BBQ Rib With Lighter In Stands Was NOT Rolling Blunt In Superdome

When it comes to college football rivalries, few come with more passion than the Bayou Classic. The annual game, first played in 1932, pits Southern University against Grambling State.

It is the best known HBCU rivalry and became the only NCAA Division-I FCS game to be shown regularly on broadcast television when first aired on NBC in 1991. Although the name is not used in any official capacity, many fans refer to the game as the ‘Black Super Bowl.’

Both schools typically forgo eligibility to compete in the FCS Playoff to participate in the Bayou Classic. Passion runs deep.

Much like how Ohio State and Michigan look forward all year to ‘The Game,’ Southern and Grambling look forward to the Bayou Classic. Played at the Superdome in New Orleans, it’s an all-weekend affair.

The Classic starts with a Battle of the Bands on Friday night.

Once the bands play their final note on Friday night, the teams take the field on Saturday.

This year’s iteration of the game came down to the final 15 minutes. Grambling jumped out to a 17-14 lead through the first 45 minutes, but Southern flipped the script with 20 points in the fourth quarter.

As a result of the 34-17 win over the Tigers, the Jaguars clinched the SWAC West and will face Deion Sanders’ undefeated Jackson State side in the SWAC Championship.

During Saturday’s HBCU rivalry game, one fan in the stands at the Superdome appeared to be rolling a blunt. He had his lighter out and it sure looked like he was putting the finishing touches on a Backwoods.

His nephew later came out to clarify the situation. The fan was not rolling a blunt.

He was using his lighter to warm and/or further cook a literal barbecue rib.

Objectively, rolling a blunt is much ballsier than warming a rib. However, to take out a (presumably) Bic lighter and wave the flame back and forth over a piece of meat in an effort to make it warmer while in the stands of a rivalry college football game could not be funnier.