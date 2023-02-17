‘South Park’ Does What ‘SNL,’ Late Night Won’t – Mock Harry and Meghan

Videos by OutKick

Comedians had a ready excuse for piling on Donald Trump.

The real estate mogul’s brash style, outrageous comments and signature look made him comic catnip. Even die-hard MAGA faithful knew that was true, even if some wouldn’t admit it. How could a comedian resist?

Yet a similar rationale plagues the couple known simply as Harry and Meghan. Yes, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are everywhere these days, both in Great Britain and stateside.

Just try avoiding them. Good luck.

“Spare,” Prince Harry’s memoir which spends passages describing his privates in bizarre detail, rocked the publishing world. “Harry and Meghan,” the six-part Netflix docuseries, haunted the streamer’s interface for weeks.

The couple isn’t as physically broad as a certain former president, but their power and posturing made them ripe for ridicule.

Their privilege, and willingness to paint themselves as victims despite massive wealth and fame, made poking fun at them almost mandatory. So did their enviro-activism, shared as they bounced across the globe via private jets.

Tell that to “Saturday Night Live.”

The once-mighty institution would rather torment minor GOP figures like Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene than lay a finger on the royals. The jokes all but write themselves. “SNL” avoided them at all costs.

And they were in good company.

Comedians including Stephen Colbert, James Corden, John Oliver and Jimmy Kimmel, refused to “destroy” the golden couple from their late night perches. They preferred to savage former President Trump for the 479,004th time instead.

Enter Kenny, Kyle, Cartman and Stan.

The cardboard cutups from “South Park” skewered Harry and Meghan on the latest episode of the Comedy Central series. The show, which celebrates its 26th year in August, dedicated an entire episode to torching the duo.

The show takes no prisoners and hits figures from across the political and celebrity spectrum. Trump. Clinton. Tom Cruise. Paris Hilton. Michael Jackson (AKA Mr. Jefferson). And, through the years, it’s gotten away with more than most shows could.

The just-released episode teed off on a Canadian royal couple’s repeated request for privacy, shared on platforms across the media landscape. Wink-wink.

Pure “South Park.”

Why would Trey Parker and Matt Stone, the show’s creators and guiding light, mock Harry and Meghan while almost everyone else stood down, satirically speaking?

For starters, there’s no ideological gain to be had making fun of them. It might take time away from another Tucker Carlson gag or Trump reference. Comedians know both their ideological enemies and time constraints. They act accordingly.

“South Park” isn’t ideological in nature. It’s all about the laughter.

Plus, Markle’s brand of victimhood is both potent and potentially explosive. She’s biracial, and she’s uses her heritage to lash out at anyone who treats her in a fashion she considers unacceptable.

Most comedians fear her brand of woke vengeance. They’d rather do anything other than get in her crosshairs. Their progressive fans would turn on them in a heartbeat.

“South Park,” by contrast, remains the most fearless show on TV.

Markle herself may lash out at the episode in question. It wouldn’t be out of character for her to do so. She may not, though, if she has a firm grasp on pop culture. Parker and Stone aren’t in the Apology Business. They may be shocked that Cancel Culture hasn’t gotten them yet, but they have no intention of backpedaling, creatively speaking.

It’s unlikely the aforementioned comics will take Cartman’s baton and suddenly mock the rich and powerful couple. That just leaves room for more Harry and Meghan “South Park” shenanigans.