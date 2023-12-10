South Dakota State Players Use Interesting Tool To Beat Bone-Chilling Temps During Playoff Game

Videos by OutKick

South Dakota State players found a unique way to stay warm during a playoff win over Villanova.

The Jackrabbits beat the Wildcats 23-12 at home to advance in the FCS playoffs, and the team did it at home in sub-freezing temps and high winds.

How did players manage to stay warm in the downright brutal conditions? They used a “hot box” to quickly warm up while not playing on the field.

Yes, the Jackrabbits had an actual big box on the sidelines, presumably hosting heaters for the players to stay warm in-between drives.

Check out an awesome video of the players using it below.

South Dakota State players use “hot box” to stay warm.

Raise your hand if you had no idea a “hot box” was something that existed in football prior to right now. My hand is certainly up.

We’ve all seen heaters on the sidelines before. That’s not rare. Northern and midwestern teams have to deal with very cold temps once November roles around.

It was in the 20s Saturday in Brookings with wind speeds exceeding 20 miles per hour. That’s a recipe for you to be shivering all day long.

So, South Dakota State fired up the “hot box.” I love it. Work smarter, not harder.

There’s also few things better than a college football game in extremely icy temps, especially if snow is involved. Adverse weather conditions just take things to a different level. We recently saw that when Montana played Delaware.

A great weather game is a shot of energy to the soul.

Do your best to stay warm if you’re in a part of the country getting hammered by cold weather at the moment. Spend your days next to the fireplace or in a “hot box” reading OutKick.com! It’s your best plan. Let me know what you think of SDSU utilizing this heating tool at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.