South Carolina Does It Again, Shocks #8 Clemson After Defeating 5th Ranked Tennessee Last Week

After defeating No. 5 Tennessee last weekend, South Carolina rolled into Clemson with momentum, which paid off in a massive way. The Gamecocks put together another special performance and defeated Clemson 31-30.

It was Spencer Rattler who had another huge game for South Carolina, finishing with over 350 yards passing and two touchdowns. After starting the game with a pick-6, Rattler composed himself and led the Gamecocks to another great game on offense. There wasn’t much of a rushing attack from Shane Beamer’s group, as MarShawn Lloyd struggled, but the defense came up clutch again.

CLEMSON, SOUTH CAROLINA – NOVEMBER 26: Anthony Rose #12 of the South Carolina Gamecocks celebrates recovering a Clemson Tigers second quarter fumble at Memorial Stadium on November 26, 2022 in Clemson, South Carolina. (Photo by Eakin Howard/Getty Images)

The special teams play, also known as ‘Beamer Ball’ came up big in the punt game, backing Clemson up numerous times inside its own 5-yard line. This certainly didn’t help Dabo Swinney’s group, who struggled to get any offense going. Clemson hadn’t lost at home since 2016, when Pittsburgh drilled a game-winning field goal.

Heading into halftime, Shane Beamer told the ESPN crew that his team would win, which he ended up keeping his promise. There have been numerous surprises this season, but what South Carolina has done over the past few weeks has been astonishing. Scoring nine touchdowns against Tennessee, then following it with this performance is remarkable

This was ‘Beamer Ball’ at its finest, as the Gamecocks punted to Clemson with two minutes remaining, but the Tigers fumbled. The Gamecocks used a phenomenal performance on the defensive side of the ball to turn it into another huge win.

South Carolina snapped a seven-game losing streak to Clemson, finishing with eight wins. Things are changing in Columbia for the Gamecocks, with Shane Beamer leading the way.