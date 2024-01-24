South Carolina Fans Storm The Court After Beating Kentucky, Put Loser Expectations On Display

Videos by OutKick

South Carolina is the latest team in America to prove it has fans who need higher standards.

The Gamecocks entered a Tuesday night matchup against Kentucky with a 15-3 record, and while the team wasn’t ranked, that’s a very impressive record ahead of playing a Wildcats team that was 14-3.

South Carolina put on an impressive display and hammered the sixth-ranked Wildcats 79-62. It should have been viewed as a nice moment to prove Lamont Paris’ program was capable of making a run.

No need to overreact, right? Certainly South Carolina basketball fans respect themselves, right? Wrong.

South Carolina fans storm the court against Kentucky.

Instead of applauding and heading to the bar or a house party for a few cold beers after the game, Gamecocks fans did the one thing you should never do in a situation like this:

Storm the court.

Does anything scream low-T, loser energy more than storming the court after entering the game 15-3? Gross.

For those of you who might not have seen it, I joined Charly to discuss this very subject, and my thoughts are clear.

The United States of America used to be a country that celebrated big things like winning world wars, inventing nuclear weapons, modern medicine and the creation of blue jeans.

Now, students storm the court against a team not even in the top five. This is more embarrassing than when Wisconsin stormed the court against then-ranked number three Marquette earlier in the year.

Storming the court all the time has to stop. This is the country that won D-Day and invented nukes.



We have to get back to a high standard of excellence, and the losers who storm courts for any reason are the same guys too afraid to talk to hot women.



There are two kinds of people in this world: Gunfighters and everyone else.

If you don’t know which one of those two groups you’re in, then I have some really bad news for you that you’re not going to like.

Are you the kind of man who walks into a bar, spots the hottest woman and against the advice of everyone, walks up and shoots his shot? Or are you the kind of man who celebrates anything at the drop of a hat?

One of those two groups helped win back-to-back world wars. The other stormed the court against Kentucky.

Now, I’m sure a lot of you will jump into my email at David.Hookstead@outkick.com and scream that I’m an old man yelling at clouds. Go ahead if you want, but understand I will fire back. I’ve made my stance crystal clear, and there’s two times you can storm the court:

Winning a championship

Upsetting the top-ranked team as unranked or barely ranked team (bonus points if your team is traditionally terrible and it’s a program defining win)

Did either of those apply here? Absolutely not. Kentucky wasn’t the top-ranked team in America, and South Carolina didn’t win a title.

It was a really nice win that’s a resume booster for March. Nothing more. Nothing less.

South Carolina students storm the court against Kentucky. (Photo by David Jensen/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

We need to get back to storming the court for only the biggest of wins. This is the United States of America. We’re the greatest country on the planet, and I’ll never apologize for that fact. However, it comes with incredible expectations that are simply being forgotten or ignored. If you think I’m crazy, then have fun spending life not expecting to win. I’ll ride with the other gunfighters who expect to dominate every single time there’s competition.