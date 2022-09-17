South Alabama Chokes Away Upset Win Over UCLA By Running The Worst Fake Field Goal Of All-Time

South Alabama had UCLA on the ropes but choked away an upset win in truly embarrassing fashion. Head coach Kane Wommack needs to take a long, hard look in the mirror.

The Jaguars, who flew up from the Yellowhammer State at 2-0, took the field in front of a completely nonexistent Rose Bowl crowd and jumped out to an early lead. Up 17-13 at halftime, USA added two additional touchdowns in the third quarter and led 31-23 with 15 minutes remaining.

From there, the Bruins got back into the game with a touchdown and two-point conversion. It was a two-point game with 3:05 left when things completely unraveled.

South Alabama dialed-up the worst trick play possible and lost.

On 4th-and-2, Wommack sent his field goal team out for a 40-yard attempt. Three points would have forced UCLA to drive the length of the field and score a touchdown to win.

Thus, kicking a field goal was the right choice. In order, the best options in that situation were:

Kick a field goal. Go for it on fourth down with the actual offense on the field. …. …. …. …. …. Punt. …. …. …. …. …. …. Fake a field goal.

Well, the Jaguars ran a fake. They broke from field goal formation and lined up in the shotgun.

Third string quarterback and holder Tanner McGee took the snap, rolled to his right, saw the rush coming, rolled back to his left and got sacked for a loss. It was truly awful.

Directly in front of McGee, Jamall Hickbottom (No. 12) had no idea what he was doing. He is a defensive tackle who is part of the field goal unit and was tasked with pass blocking out of a traditional offensive set.

Hickbottom had two choices of who to block. He did not block either.

Here is how it all went down:

WHAT ARE YOU DOING pic.twitter.com/iW05Kcbbr6 — Timothy Burke (@bubbaprog) September 17, 2022

Immediately after taking over on offense, UCLA drove 61 yards on 10 plays with ease. The Bruins then proceeded to kick the game-winning field goal as time expired.

South Alabama should not have run a fake field goal. Wommack never should have even considered it. WHAT WAS HE THINKING?!