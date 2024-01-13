South Africa Takes Captaincy Away From U-19 Cricket Player After Pro-Israel Comments

Videos by OutKick
Cricket South Africa (CSA) has taken captaincy away from U19 player David Teeger because of comments he made in support of Israel.
The decision comes as CSA is preparing to host the U19 Men’s Cricket World Cup next week. The governing body says Teeger’s role as captain could pose a security risk as CSA is bracing itself for protestors over the ongoing conflict between Israeli forces and Hamas.
“CSA has a primary duty to safeguard the interests and safety of all those involved in the World Cup and must accordingly respect the expert advice of those responsible for the safety of participants and spectators,” the group said in a statement.
Teeger, who is Jewish, will remain on the team for the tournament — just not as the captain.
David Teeger Draws Criticism From Anti-Israel Groups
On Oct. 22, Teeger was named Rising Star at the ABSA Jewish Achiever Awards ceremony, and he dedicated his award to Israel.
“I’ve been awarded this award, and yes, I am now the rising star, but the true rising stars are the young soldiers in Israel,” he said in his acceptance speech.
“So I’d like to dedicate this award to the South African family that married off one son whilst the other is still missing. And I’d like to dedicate it to the state of Israel and to every single soldier fighting so that we can live and thrive in the diaspora.”
In response, the Palestinian Solidarity Alliance (PSA) filed an official complaint with the South African Sports Confederation and Olympic Committee. The PSA also called for Teeger’s suspension from the World Cup.
While Teeger did not receive the suspension, PSA’s complaints undoubtedly contributed to the removal of his captaincy.
The South African Jewish Board of Deputies (SAJBD) criticized the move as “shameful” while British politician Zac Goldsmith described the decision as “shocking.”
“Ignore their insulting gaslighting about ‘safety,'” Goldsmith posted on X. “He has been sacked as captain for being Jewish. Teeger has shown extraordinary courage and principle. South Africa has covered itself in shame.”
Teeger says he stands behind his support of Israel but concedes he was “naive“ to think his comments would be received well.
The headline and first sentence are a bit ingenuous. His captaincy wasn’t taken away due to pro-Israel comments per se. Awhile back, his comments did cause him to be temporarily suspended while the CSA “investigated,” but he was reinstated. Now, due to the plans of protests, his captaincy is being removed to try to tamp down on the predicted violence from the assembled pro-Palestinian dillweeds.
https://www.timesofisrael.com/south-africa-strips-jewish-u19-cricket-skipper-of-captaincy-citing-anti-israel-protests
That’s an Israeli source and a better summary than Amber’s take. No offense Amber.
*disingenuous, my mistake on that one.