South Africa Takes Captaincy Away From U-19 Cricket Player After Pro-Israel Comments

Videos by OutKick

Cricket South Africa (CSA) has taken captaincy away from U19 player David Teeger because of comments he made in support of Israel.

The decision comes as CSA is preparing to host the U19 Men’s Cricket World Cup next week. The governing body says Teeger’s role as captain could pose a security risk as CSA is bracing itself for protestors over the ongoing conflict between Israeli forces and Hamas.

“CSA has a primary duty to safeguard the interests and safety of all those involved in the World Cup and must accordingly respect the expert advice of those responsible for the safety of participants and spectators,” the group said in a statement.

Teeger, who is Jewish, will remain on the team for the tournament — just not as the captain.

🚨 JUST IN 🚨



SA U19 captain David Teeger has been relieved of his duties ahead of the U19 showpiece event set to be held in SA. A new captain will be announced in due course.#CricketTwitter pic.twitter.com/BtfmzCgye0 — Lawrence Bailey ⚪ 🇿🇦 (@LawrenceBailey0) January 12, 2024

David Teeger Draws Criticism From Anti-Israel Groups

On Oct. 22, Teeger was named Rising Star at the ABSA Jewish Achiever Awards ceremony, and he dedicated his award to Israel.

“I’ve been awarded this award, and yes, I am now the rising star, but the true rising stars are the young soldiers in Israel,” he said in his acceptance speech.

“So I’d like to dedicate this award to the South African family that married off one son whilst the other is still missing. And I’d like to dedicate it to the state of Israel and to every single soldier fighting so that we can live and thrive in the diaspora.”

In response, the Palestinian Solidarity Alliance (PSA) filed an official complaint with the South African Sports Confederation and Olympic Committee. The PSA also called for Teeger’s suspension from the World Cup.

While Teeger did not receive the suspension, PSA’s complaints undoubtedly contributed to the removal of his captaincy.

Heart goes out to this young Jewish man. Punished for showing gratitude, in October, to the state of Israel while receiving a Jewish Achiever Award. The "security risk" excuse is bullshit. They'll try to punish and silence us but we will stand up! ✡️💪https://t.co/h8TYX1bAZ0 — Kevin Youkilis 🟦 (@GreekGodOfHops) January 12, 2024

The South African Jewish Board of Deputies (SAJBD) criticized the move as “shameful” while British politician Zac Goldsmith described the decision as “shocking.”

“Ignore their insulting gaslighting about ‘safety,'” Goldsmith posted on X. “He has been sacked as captain for being Jewish. Teeger has shown extraordinary courage and principle. South Africa has covered itself in shame.”

Teeger says he stands behind his support of Israel but concedes he was “naive“ to think his comments would be received well.

Follow Amber on X at @TheAmberHarding or email her at Amber.Harding@outkick.com.