Thong-Wearing Mom Sophie Guidolin Defends Posing For Pics With 15-Year-Old Son

A thong-wearing Australian mom who posed for pics with her 15-year-old son and posted them to Instagram sees no issue with her chosen photo attire.

Happy Birthday son! Here’s your mom’s (almost) bare ass!

33-year-old mom of four, Sophie Guidolin, explained that being photographed in little more than her birthday suit – on her son’s birthday – was not to be sexualized and “nothing shameful.”

Sophie’s Not Exactly Bummed Out

“Having a body is normal, having body parts is normal, it’s not sexualized, it’s nothing shameful, and it’s something I reiterate and drive home here with my boys,” Guidolin told Daily Star.

Mom Sophie Guidolin Won’t Be Covering Up Anytime Soon

Guidolin, a women’s health and fitness expert, received plenty of backlash for her IG post. She was accused of being inappropriate and attention seeking.

All the backlash caught her by surprise. Thongs are apparently a regular part of Guidolin’s mom wardrobe, especially when beach bound.

“The good thing to mention here is that I wear bikinis in front of my kids because my body is normal,” Sophie Guidolin told Daily Star. “So when they see me in a bikini, they don’t think anything other than ‘Hmm, mum’s tanning, mum’s going to the beach, going for a swim.

Maybe They Don’t, But Their Friends Do

“They don’t see me and be like ‘Oooh what a sexy bum you’ve got,” added Guidolin.

Thong-wearing mom Sophie certainly opened eyes. But her beach attire didn’t cause as much fuss as the “butterfly babe thong” did earlier this summer.

Guidolin reiterated in an Instagram video follow up, that she’s not embarrassed to have posed with her son while wearing a thong-bikini.

“Do I have a problem wearing a bikini in front of my sons? NO WAY. Why? Because I’m not sexualized to him, nor have I ever been!!!” insisted Guidolin. “If you have an issue, maybe you should look into why you feel you have to sexualize a woman’s body instead of it simply being a mom and her son at the pool!!!”

Sons out, bums out!

