Sophia Vergara Goes All Out For Cinco De Mayo

Actress Sophia Vergara wasted no time starting her Cinco de Mayo celebration. Earlier this afternoon the 50-year-old actress/model shared a photo of her holiday spread on Instagram. And by the looks of it, Vergara’s not short-changing the yearly Mexican celebration.

Vergara captioned her photo in what translates to “Very Happy Cinco de Mayo everyone!!!”

Within the IG post are enough tacos, nachos, and empanadas to feed a starting backfield. There’s also some watermelon and cantaloupe present for those lightweights not wanting to fully indulge in the celebration.

One thing that seems to curiously be missing from Sophia Vergara’s post is alcohol.

Not my idea of a celebration, let alone one that kicks off a weekend. I thought it was mandatory to drink on Cinco de Mayo, age and sobriety be damned. But that’s just me.

Sofia Vergara is celebrating Cinco de Mayo. (Photo by Steve Granitz/WireImage)

Also, who are we kidding – Sophia Vergara alone might be the lone exception that allows one to have a good time at a party without the crutch of a couple cervezas.

Sophia Vergara Had A Cinco de Mayo Head Start

Though Vergara’s early start to the party gets one thumb up (second thumb withheld for the previously mentioned lack of alcohol), there’s some questionable tactics in play.

Vergara dropped her Cinco de Mayo pic earlier this afternoon – or morning, depending on the coast – and it turned out to be previously staged. Who’d have thought a celebrity would pre-plan an IG post for their more than 29 million Instagram followers, right?

One week ago, Vergara dropped a video to her IG setting up those same tacos, nachos, and empanadas in advance of the celebration.

But good on her. You know what they say, “a failure to plan is planning to fail.”

And for that, we’ll raise a glass to Sofia and wish her, and all, a happy Cinco de Mayo!

