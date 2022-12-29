Sonny Dykes isn’t impressed by the schedules SEC teams play.

The TCU head coach spoke with the media ahead of the team’s Saturday matchup in the CFP against Michigan, and he used the opportunity to rip into how the SEC schedules games.

His problem? Too many teams “catch” a weak team right at the end of the year.

Sonny Dykes takes a shot at the SEC. (Photo by Ron Jenkins/Getty Images)

“We don’t have the good fortune to play an out-of-conference game like the SEC does in Week 10 or Week 11. You’re not going to catch The Citadel in Week 10. We caught Texas,” Dykes informed the media Thursday.

#TCU coach Sonny Dykes with a shot at the #SEC on the Horned Frogs’ schedule.



“We don't have the good fortune to play an out-of-conference game like the the SEC does in Week 10 or Week 11. You're not going to catch The Citadel in Week 10. We caught Texas.” — Brandon Marcello (@bmarcello) December 29, 2022

Sonny Dykes is out here firing away.

Dykes woke up and decided, for seemingly no reason at all, to choose violence against the SEC. TCU doesn’t even play an SEC team in the CFP semifinals.

The Horned Frogs have Michigan. The only SEC team in the field is Georgia, who plays Ohio State. Yet, he still decided firing off a couple rounds in the SEC’s direction was worth his time.

Sonny Dykes has an issue with SEC schedules. (Photo by Chris Bernacchi/Diamond Images via Getty Images)

Does he have a solid point? The honest answer is yes. Not only does the Big 12 have more conference games than the SEC – nine to eight – the cupcakes aren’t placed at the end of the year.

In the final weeks of the season, Missouri played New Mexico State, LSU played UAB, Alabama played Austin Peay, Mississippi State played ETSU, Arkansas played Liberty, Auburn played Western Kentucky and Texas A&M actually took the field against UMass. Yes, Texas A&M actually played a home game against the Minutemen late in the year.

Does the SEC schedule too many cupcakes? (Photo by Bob Levey/Getty Images)

No Big 12 team played a non-Big 12 team in the final several weeks of the season. There were no G5 or FCS cupcakes to pick up easy wins against. It was only conference opponents in the Big 12. So, yes, Sonny Dykes absolutely has a point.

The SEC is more often than not the toughest week-to-week conference in America, but that doesn’t erase the fact there are plenty of cupcakes loaded up on the backend. You can justify it if you want. That doesn’t make Dykes wrong. If the SEC went to a nine-game conference schedule, all of this could be eliminated. However, we all know there doesn’t seem to be much interest in doing that.

Sonny Dykes compares SEC and Big 12 schedules. (Photo by Tom Pennington/Getty Images)

Make sure to catch Michigan/TCU 4:00 EST on ESPN this Saturday. It’s going to be an exciting game.