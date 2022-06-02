Son of Yankees Legend Don Mattingly Arrested for ‘Super’ Drunk Driving; Attempted To Sell Car After Collision

The 30-year-old son of Miami Marlins manager and revered New York Yankee Don Mattingly was arrested on Monday in Evansville, Indiana for drunk driving way over the legal limit and crashing his car near Lloyd Expressway before attempting to sell it.

Jordon William Mattingly was reportedly 3.5 times over the legal BAC limit when authorities responded to several calls reporting a collision, according to an arrest affidavit. A subsequent breathalyzer test for Mattingly confirmed a BAC level of .291.

Mattingly reportedly rammed his vehicle into a median strip and tried to brush off the accident by driving to a local dealership to hand off his beat-up Honda for some cash.

When authorities found Mattingly, the “super drunk” suspect claimed that his vehicle had hit a pothole days earlier and that his evidently inebriated state was a result of having “one drink.”

Evansville police found several empty cans of Four Loko and White Claws in his SUV, as reported by the Evansville Courier & Press.

One bystander stated that Mattingly hit the median at around 70 MPH. He was spotted around 5 p.m. (ET) stumbling out of his car to walk up to the D-Patrick Honda Dealership to sell the vehicle, emitting fumes and missing a tire.

Father Don Mattingly is the current manager of MLB’s Marlins and spent 14 years playing for the New York Yankees, where he earned six All-Star nods. Mattingly recorded 2,153 hits, 222 home runs, and 1,099 RBIs.

Jordon was booked at Vanderburgh County Jail that Memorial Day evening and released Wednesday morning on $1,500 bond.

