Son Of WWE’s Mark Henry Puts College Recruiters On Notice With 600 LB Squat

When you’re the kin of WWE Hall of Famer Mark Henry – formerly recognized as the World’s Strongest Man – you’re pretty much expected to throw around some major weight. And high school junior, Jacob Henry, did just that.

A defensive tackle on the highly-regarded Lake Travis (Texas) high school football team, Jacob put college recruiters on notice and simultaneously went viral after he squatted 600 pounds in front of his teammates and coaches, doing so with little trouble.

Jacob is a 2024 recruit who as of yesterday was not yet ranked within the class. That’s likely to soon change. In addition to his defensive line work, the younger Henry is also a 6A District Heavyweight Wrestling Champion.

Watch Jacob squat 600 pounds with ease below.

2024 DL Jacob Henry, son of 2x WWE champ @TheMarkHenry, squatted 600 pounds 😳 (via @TheJacobHenry_) pic.twitter.com/kn7yTwTkzV — 247Sports (@247Sports) July 14, 2022

Upon seeing the clip of his son go bonkers on the squat rack, dad Mark, a two-time WWE champion, tweeted: “Go head on Jacob! Hard work pays off! this is your summer!”

Per Dave Campbell’s TexasFootball.com, Jacob Henry finished his sophomore season at Lake Travis with 29 tackles, 2.5 sacks, one forced fumble and one fumble recovery. He’s listed at 6’0, 275 pounds and will likely soon be showing up on recognizable college recruiting sites.

Follow along on Twitter: @OhioAF