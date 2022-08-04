Someone Just Bought A Honus Wagner Baseball Card For Over $7 Million

Honus Wagner just made someone a lot of money.

A Wagner 1909-1911 T-206 trading card, one of the rarest baseball cards in the world, was recently sold for a whopping $7.25 million.

According to Goldin, the company that brokered the deal, the card has instantly become the most expensive ever, shattering the previous record of $6.6 million.

“The T-206 Wagner is one of the undisputed pinnacles of trading cards, with fewer than 50 authenticated copies on earth,” Goldin said in a tweet Thursday afternoon.

Ken Goldin oversaw the deal, and told USA Today that he considers the card “in the classification of a sports franchise, a value of a Picasso, a Van Gogh or a Da Vinci.”

Goldin later said that the buyer and seller have opted to remain anonymous, but referred to the buyer as a “long-time collector” and the seller as a “trading card investor.”

PITTSBURGH – 1910. Honus Wagner, shortstop for the Pittsburgh Pirates, poses in Forbes Field before a game in 1910. (Photo by Mark Rucker/Transcendental Graphics, Getty Images)

Anyway, kudos to Honus Wagner. He’s been gone for quite some time (since 1955, actually), but the former Pittsburgh Pirates’ shortstop apparently still has some pull!

Wagner, by the way, played 21 seasons from 1897 to 1917, won eight batting titles and is considered by many as one of the greatest baseball players off all time.

I would imagine our anonymous seller certainly agrees with that.

 

