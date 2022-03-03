Some Deodorants Stink, FDA Warns In Announcing Recall

Videos by OutKick

If you’re a Brut man (or woman), it may be time to reconsider, and you may no longer want to “raise your hand if you’re Sure.”

Yes, it’s hard times for deodorants, according to the FDA, which announced that HRB Brands has recalled certain types of antiperspirants from its lineup.

The full stinkin’ list: Brut Classic Antiperspirant Aerosol, Brut Classic Antiperspirant Aerosol, Brut Classic Deodorant Aerosol, Sure Regular Antiperspirant Aerosol and Sure Unscented Antiperspirant Aerosol.

Apparently, the recall started after it was discovered that some of the products may contain benzene, not listed as an ingredient. But the chemical was discovered in the propellent used to spray the stuff on your armpit, or other spots of your choosing.

“Benzene is classified as a human carcinogen. Exposure to benzene can occur by inhalation, orally, and through the skin and it can result in cancers including leukemia and blood cancer of the bone marrow and blood disorders which can be life-threatening,” the recall notice read.

In a nutshell, benzene can be a detriment to your skin. That’s basically the opposite of what you’re going for when using deodorant.

“The FDA warns that anyone who purchased the recalled products should stop using them immediately and throw them out as soon as possible,” wrote Zachary Mack of Best Life. “And while no adverse reactions to the product have been reported yet, anyone who feels they may have experienced any problems related to a recalled deodorant or antiperspirant should contact their healthcare provider immediately.”

You can find out more about this grody recall at brutsurerecall2022.com.