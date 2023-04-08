Solar Eclipse Will Pass Over Indianapolis Motor Speedway One Year From Now

Videos by OutKick

There are very few venues in sports as iconic as the Indianapolis Motor Speedway. So where better to catch a rare astronomical event than at The Brickyard?

Maybe somewhere with a kickass telescope or something. Although, I know you’re not supposed to stare at the sun, so the Indianapolis Motor Speedway is a pretty good spot to catch a solar eclipse.

Just such an opportunity is coming one year from now when a total solar eclipse passes over the speedway.

The legendary track will host an event on April 8, 2024, in partnership with the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (that’s NASA, to the layperson). IMS will host NASA experts who will be on hand to answer any and all solar eclipse questions.

In 2024, the Racing Capital of the World will be home to The Greatest Spectacle in the Cosmos!



One year from today, #IMS will partner with @NASA as we host an exciting day of programming and celebration during the once in a lifetime experience of the Total #SolarEclipse. pic.twitter.com/OkIxoEpcqw — Indianapolis Motor Speedway (@IMS) April 8, 2023

According to the Speedway, this is the first time that the Path of Totality (which is a great name for a metal band) will pass over the track in over 800 years.

That is to say, it doesn’t happen very often.

Now, I don’t want to be that guy, but I was let down by the last solar eclipse I saw. Granted, I was several hundred miles from the Path of Totality (seriously, can’t you just imagine that on a t-shirt?). That probably made my view less impressive.

On the off chance, I’m within a day’s drive of IMS when this happens I would check this out. I wouldn’t want to have to wait another 800 years to catch it the next time.

As I said it’s one of the best venues in sports. Even if you can’t make it out to the Indy 500 it’s worth checking out.

Crossing it off your bucket list along with catching a total solar eclipse seems like a pretty good way to kill two birds with one stone.

