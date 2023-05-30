Sofya Zhuk, Former Junior Tennis Star, Heads To OnlyFans

Videos by OutKick

23-year-old Sofya Zhuk previously gained notoriety for her 2015 Wimbledon junior girls’ title. Now, she’s likely to attract plenty more eyeballs, this time via OnlyFans.

Zhuk, who retired from tennis in 2020 due to back issues, recently told fans she’s in the process of creating an account on the subscription based OnlyFans platform. It should be a seamless transition.

Since putting down her racket, Zhuk’s done some modeling. The Russian also owns multiple businesses, including Boy Toys, which rents out expensive yachts and luxury cars around the Miami area.

“Guys, the moment you’ve all been waiting for is finally here! There will be a lot of interesting material,” Zhuk said of her venture into OnlyFans, per The Sun.

Sofya Zhuk has been retired from tennis since 2020. She’ll soon be on OnlyFans. (Photo by John Cordes/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images).

OnlyFans Price Not Yet Known For Sofya Zhuk

Zhuk did not announce a timetable for her OnlyFans venture, nor a price. What she did reveal is that she will not be nude on the popular subscription service. She told The Sun that her OnlyFans account will not be X-rated and will instead closely resemble her Instagram – lots of bikinis and cocktail dresses.

Sofya Zhuk already has 175,000 followers on Instagram. I’m not sure why those same followers, and potentially more, would follow her to OnlyFans if the content is the same. Especially when there’s a cost involved.

But, she does have plenty of experience returning serve, so once the money starts to pour in, maybe she’ll be more willing to volley back-n-forth with her paying customers.

If the former tennis star climbs through the OnlyFans ranks as quickly as she did junior tennis, the move will be a success. Zhuk won six titles while competing on the ITF circuit and captured the above-mentioned junior girls’ Wimbledon title as an unseeded player when she was just 15-years-old.

She last competed professionally in 2019 and at one point was ranked No. 116 in WTA singles.

From the looks of things, it would seem as if she’ll soon find her way to a few more aces, even in retirement.

