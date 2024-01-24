Sofia Vergara Says Her ‘Giant Boobs’ Helped Launch Her Career

Videos by OutKick

Don’t expect Sofia Vergara to pretend that her boobs and good looks didn’t play a gigantic role in launching her career. She’s not playing along and she’s not going to apologize for the doors that were opened for her early on.

The Colombian actress made that perfectly clear when she sat down with the Spanish newspaper El País. She also pointed out that while her boobs helped launch her career, they’re not the reason she’s still going strong in the entertainment industry at 51.

Sofia Vergara presents the award for outstanding supporting actor in a drama series during the 74th Emmy Awards at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles (Credit: Robert Hanashiro-USA TODAY)

“It would be absurd to deny it or for that to make me feel bad,” she told the newspaper. “On the contrary, I’m grateful for [my] life.”

“My giant boobs and my body opened doors for me; they were my passport to the world when I was 20 years old, when I started as a model, but today I’m 51 years old, and I’m still here.”

Vergara’s giant boobs might have busted the doors open for her, but that’s not what has helped keep her working more than three decades later. Although, some would probably argue, they haven’t hurt her along the way either.

According to the model/actress it’s her ability to take risks, outwork everyone else, and her personality that has kept her phone ringing all these years.

“There are women who are prettier, younger, who have bigger breasts and a better body than me, but I’m still around because I have demonstrated that I can stay,” she said.

Sofia Vergara Is An Entertainer In Every Sense Of The Word

“I don’t do brain surgery, it’s just entertainment, and the worst that can happen to me is that they can say I look ugly or that this jacka– doesn’t know how to act. I can take it.”

Despite Vergara’s success and longevity, she says that her giant boobs and good looks haven’t always helped her out. There are certain roles she isn’t offered because of how hot she is. I know that sounds insane, but according to her it’s true.

“I had a huge hit with Modern Family. After the first episode, I became famous all over the world, but I’m a Latina who doesn’t look so Latina, and I don’t have the same opportunities as American actors,” she explained.

“I’m not complaining, that would be ungrateful, I’ve done much more than I ever dreamed, but it’s harder for me to find roles. The way I look, I can’t play a scientist, or a judge. So, I decided to seek a life for myself.”

A role that Vergara did land recently was that of Colombian drug lord Griselda Blanco for the new Netflix series Griselda. This is a much different role than that of Gloria Pritchett on Modern Family.

This has a lot less to do with her giant boobs and more to do with Vergara desire to take on the role and transform herself into the drug lord.

“When I heard about Griselda, I wanted to play her,” she admitted. “Because she was Colombian, because she was a woman, because I experienced the drama of drug trafficking, because my brother Rafael was part of that business and they killed him in 1996.”

The Model Turned Actress Knew Early On About Her Strengths

“Because of all that, I knew I could do it. And I did do it when I got them to trust me to do it. I got them to give me the money because I had already been Gloria Pritchett,” she said. “I was always Sofia Vergara.”

Vergara learned all the way back in high school that she was treated differently. She also learned how to use that to her advantage. That all helped launch her career, but if you haven’t figured out yet that she’s more than giant boobs, that’s on you.

“From a very young age, I’ve known my strengths and I’ve played to them.” She added, “But if you only see my boobs, then that’s your problem.”

For the record, I wouldn’t mind seeing Vergara take on a role as a smoking hot scientist/judge. Whoever isn’t offering up that role up is dropping the ball here.