Sofia Vergara Is Now Modeling Reading Glasses, AI Jim Harbaugh Admitting He’s A Cheater & Roomba Roulette Looks Fun

It appears this trip was a huge success. Now you guys might have to invite Christian to your tailgates. It sounds like he’s open to returning.

• Christian writes:

There are some things that stick with you for life. This trip is one of them for a multitude of reasons. I flew into Birmingham late Thursday night. Enough time to get home, chat a few minutes and get to bed for an early rise. Friday morning we were up and out of the house just after 7 a.m. for a trip to Atlanta and the College Football Hall of Fame. My gracious host is a California expat living a good life in the South. He’s unaware of the Screencaps community and the TNML.

As we were backing out of the driveway, he points to his lawn and says, “I mowed for you yesterday.” I was swooning. This was going to be a great trip.

We hit the road to Atlanta for the Hall of Fame. Not quite a pilgrimage but a big deal for me. My late father played (UCLA)/coached football (UCLA, USC, Rams) and I played as well (UCLA). I was able to see guys I played with who have been inducted and players he coached.

PICTURES

There was so much to see that it’s too much to mention. Tim Tebow is an inductee and it was cool to see the display of his locker and his jersey from the famous Ole Miss loss.

Tebow will play a role in the weekend.

After a couple of hours at the CFB Hall of Fame, it was back to Alabama but there would be a stop on the way home.

My host couldn’t wait to take me to Buc-ee’s. You have to go at least once, right? I loaded up on jerky, looked at all the way they can put a beaver on merchandise, and we were back on our way to Birmingham.

Gameday and the host was not messing around. We arrived in Tuscaloosa five and a half hours before kickoff. We walked around the stadium, taking it all in before the madness arrived. That’s when he started getting phone calls and I could hear him saying, “We’re on our way.” He told me we were headed to the set of ‘SEC Nation’. Initially, I rolled my eyes. I’ve worked in sports TV Big J my entire career (Joe, we’re work cousins) and now he’s taking me to a TV set? Um, ok. But…he had a surprise planned. An intro to the show’s crew and a picture. That meant Tebow time.

It was quick but cool. I know there are a number of Tebow haters out there but I don’t count as one of them. I interviewed him as a freshman at the BCS Championship and have followed him since. He was generous with everyone who said hello and seems like a genuine good guy.

Next, tailgate time. We hit the Quad and it did not disappoint. This is where the differences really stood out for me. I’ve been to 100+ college football games in Southern California. None are as professional as the operation I saw in Tuscaloosa. Every canopy was rented out and had everything provided for them by the company. Every spot had an identifying number so you could find them easily. I can’t count how many times I’ve wandered across the golf course in Pasadena trying to find a tailgate by the flag that’s been run up a pole.

Another difference was the coeds, specifically the girls. I’ve never seen so many dressed for the club at a football game. I had to ask, “Are they dressed for the game or after the game?”. I was told both. Who wears latex pants to a football game?!

This outfit I get and was expecting.

And I’ve never encountered a dog at a tailgate. The owners showed up just to tailgate and then go home to watch.

Every person I met was quick to offer food, drink, or whatever I wanted. I saw the definition of Southern Hospitality.

After beers and BBQ it was time to follow the masses and head in for the game.

The host was able to pull some strings again and I was living the suite life.

The windows of the suite were closed during pregame and once they were opened, this wave of college football intensity hit me. I was smiling the entire game (to be fair, they had a bottle of Casamigos tequila that I took advantage). It was a great game. I was able to hear ‘Rocky Top’ from the UT band when they took the early lead and I saw Alabama thrill the home fans with a comeback victory. Does it get any better? Oh yeah, T Swift made it to the game.

After the game, we jumped in the car and raced home for the evening games (USC & UCLA alumni that we are), stopping at Publix to pick up a sandwich.

Sunday was a day to recuperate and watch NFL. The house is a CFB-dominated home so Sundays are reserved for getting stuff done. However, I streamed RedZone from my ipad and they were locked in all day. They had never seen the channel. Could you imagine?

I have written before that I’m a sunset guy but Birmingham gave me a beautiful sunrise to say goodbye.

It’s one of the best trips of my life and has started a tradition. I’ll be heading to SEC country every year for a game. It just so happens that UCLA will be playing at LSU and at Georgia in the coming years so I’ll get a chance to see my team smoked on the road.

This week in my college football life includes the dedication of Terry Donahue’s statue at the Rose Bowl Friday and a sellout game (first of year for Bruins) against Deion and Colorado. I will be seeing things in a different light after Alabama.

Are you looking for a new game to spice up the retirement village parties?

Based on the intel I hear about my mom’s Largo, Florida retirement village, I know you retirees love to gamble, so why not stay close to home and hold your own Roomba roulette. Look at how simple this game is to play. You don’t even have to explain the rules.

Now I need a Roomba.

#TeamSunset, Gatlinburg & taking a shot at the sandwich Gerard sent in

• JJ writes:

Been a big fan of the nature photos you post daily since inception. Attached are a couple that I like. Sunset one from the fine shores of Lake Erie and the others from Gatlinburg last fall. Also, can’t remember his name but he sent a photo of food last week, do people really eat spaghetti pizza? Seriously? And that open face sandwich looked like something they’d serve the dregs at the Cuyahoga County jail. No offense of course. Take care.

#TeamSunset

• Jason in Far Nor Cal writes:

I’m a simple man. Thought I was sharing something enjoyable to ‘the group’. I’ll try not to get butt hurt over being blocked. I prefer sunsets, especially fall and spring. Daylight savings sucks. Dark before work and dark after is depressing.

#TeamSunrise fights back!

• Doug in Omaha checks in:

My wife loves sunrises. For years every family vacation we go on she picks one day that we will all wake up early and go find a cool location to watch the sunrise. We have had some great family discussions together in the peaceful early hours of the morning and then some amazing starts to our day. These 2 picks are from our vacation to Driftwood Beach on Jekyll Island in Georgia.

• Mike Mac from Mass wants in on this battle:

Thursday night mower checking in, also on team sunrise. Every good fisherman knows the first light, sunrise bite is the best bite, especially on the rocks of the Cape Cod Canal!

Wait, what, a #TeamSunrise AND #TeamSunset?!?

• Mike B. in Brookhaven, NY (feels like this is his first email) wants to double-dip:

Love the column, it is a must-start to every workday.

I wanted to share a couple sunrise shots (like them better than sunsets for some reason). These were all taken on Long Island NY. I know most of the country thinks it is a big paved over suburban shithole but there is a ton of open space and some of the best beaches in the world.

We also have some awesome action in the Ocean that I catch with my drone and Nikon equipment,

Here are some whale and dolphin shots I took yesterday.

Feel free to follow me on the gram and keep up the awesome work! I have some pretty cool drone footage there if I do say so myself!

https://www.instagram.com/greatsouthbayimages/

P.S. I also have a pellet grill and if you ever do a column about the amazing stuff regular guys can put together with no experience I would love to contribute.

Kinsey:

I think Mike just might’ve triggered another Traeger vs. Blackstone WAR!

I’m calling for it right now: The Great American Screencaps Cook-Off Challenge!

Pick your cooking weapon of choice. Pick your favorite meal. Let’s see you whipping up the best meal in America. I’m talking regular guys. Regular food. Have at it.

Email: joekinsey@gmail.com

Hallmark Christmas movies and Christmas logistics

• Rod in Freeport, IL writes:

Been a while, but had to give a good review for Steve B’s Hallmark movie. My wife watches every day from October to January, and his was one of the better ones I have seen. It didn’t have the : “jump to conclusions” twist that so many do, and was a pretty natural story. The actors have done so many of these that you can tell when they struggle with the scripts. No issues there. Next year, hopefully, he isn’t batting leadoff, but can get in that late Nov/early Dec window.

As for Christmas products showing up on shelves so early, it’s really a couple of things that cause this. First is a matter of logistics.

I worked retail for nearly 20 years, and stores don’t have enough backroom space to hold it in the back. 80-90% of a store Sq ft is sales floor, so product has to go to the floor.

Second, if you get it out, someone will buy it and you maximize your gross margins. As we used to say, if the customer can’t see it, you can’t sell it. Full-price seasonal items have ridiculous markups, and those early sales do wonders for profits.

Kinsey:

Speaking of Hallmark Christmas movies, this video is worth your time. I actually let out a legitimate laugh, which isn’t common based on how much content I’ve consumed over the years.

Bachelor Night Meals when the wife is away

• JD in Wichita wants in:

On those few occasions the wife is out of the house for the night, and no kids, it is two Red Barron pizzas (one pepperoni with sausage and one Supreme), a 12 pack of beer, and a night of watching every blood soaked action film she has no interest in, all while happily making an empty can pyramid on the coffee table.

For just a brief moment, I am whisked back to the joy of a frozen pie and beer in my crappy college apartment, when money didn’t matter much, and life was easy.

Hey, as a thought, ask folks to list their favorite frozen pizza. You now know mine.

Great Texas bars MUST HAVE…

• Bob C. writes:

My buddies and I have determined great Texas Bars are:

A) Dark, usually lit by Neon light

B) Must have at least one neon beer sign

C). Great A/C on a hot Texas day. If my wife knows we are going there, she brings a sweater in August.

D). Great juke box that has 80’s rock and Texas Country.

E). Must have Lone Star Beer either in Long Necks(preferably) or on Tap

F) Major bonus points for Lone Star blue(light) and Lone Star regular (red) longnecks.

G) Major Major bonus points if the bartenders hand you the Lone Star bottle caps after they open the beer. Lone Star has great word puzzles on their bottle caps.

H). Bucket of beer specials, with your longnecks swimming in ice waiting on you.

Kinsey:

Now that’s the kind of detail I want out of readers. If you want to act like a local when you’re in Texas, remember (G) from above. Ask that bartender for your bottle cap. That detail is why you read this column.

Our friends way up in North Dakota want to have a say on daylight savings

• Grant in Crosby, ND checks in:

Just a few comments on daylight savings time. With our location being the furthest west in the central time zone, and the furthest north possible, we have the latest sunset in the lower 48. During DST sunset isn’t until after 10pm, allowing us to golf 27+ holes, even if a guy puts in a full day of work ahead of men’s night.

We can usually play until close to 10:30. With our short golf season as it is, it is great when a guy can get out and be able to play that late. If we get rid of DST, we will have to re-train our society that the workday goes from 7-4 instead of 8-5 to keep this up.

Anyway, the snow is flying today with up to 12+ inches possible, so I guess I can quit worrying about golf until next year. Attached are a couple of sunset pics from the course that I stole from our Facebook page. Keep up the good work.

That is yet another LOADED edition of Screencaps. The emails are piling up. I’m getting to as many as possible while trying to keep the post manageable. There’s so much going on with the column right now. Steve B. is getting rave reviews for his Christmas movie. He’s challenging Fox News Channel shows in the ratings. He’s right there with Championship Series baseball.

We have the Team Sunrise vs. Team Sunset battle that is raging. We have sports to talk about. Food. IG models in Halloween costumes. That 64-woman IG bracket thing I need to post.

Busy…busy…busy!

I’m going to catch my breathe. Have a great day. Go win the battles of the day at the sales meetings. Own the Zoom calls.

Take care.

