Sofia Vergara’s Recent Comments About Success Both Shocking, Welcome | Christian Toto

Margot Robbie didn’t snag the lead in “Barbie” for her high school grades. The Aussie actress’s stunning looks, combined with Oscar-nominated talent, sealed the deal.

The same holds true for Brad Pitt, whose breakout role in 1991’s “Thelma & Louise” had as much to do with his abs as his acting.

Beauty matters in Hollywood, even if the prettiest stars in the galaxy won’t ‘fess up to it. It’s a form of self deprecation that’s understood throughout the industry.

“Yes, I’m more beautiful than anyone on your block. Now, can we talk about Nietzsche?”

Some stars go so far as to pursue roles that reject their good genes, like Charlize Theron’s Oscar-winning turn as a serial killer in 2003’s “Monster.”

It’s why Sofia Vergara’s recent comments proved both shocking and welcome.

NEW YORK – Sofia Vergara on January 16. (Photo by Raymond Hall/GC Images )

Modern Family Turned Vergara Into Mega-Star

The Colombian beauty’s biggest role to date remains that of Gloria, the much-younger wife of Jay Pritchett on “Modern Family.” Vergara earned four Emmy nominations for the part, proving her beauty came with considerable comic chops.

She sashayed across the screen for 11 seasons, leaving men like her son-in-law Phil Dunphy agog thanks to ample curves the show’s costume designers leaned into.

Vergara says she owes both her TV and modeling career to her looks, and more specifically her cleavage.

She spoke with Spanish newspaper El País about the dawn of her career and how her natural assets came in handy.

“My giant boobs and my body opened doors for me; they were my passport to the world when I was 20 years old, when I started as a model, but today I’m 51 years old, and I’m still here.” LOS ANGELES – Sofia Vergara presents the award for outstanding supporting actor in a drama series during the 74th Emmy Awards at the Microsoft Theater on Sept. 12, 2022. Credit: Robert Hanashiro-USA TODAY She sure is.

Vergara stars in the Netflix miniseries “Griselda.” She plays the real-life Colombian drug lord, Griselda Blanco, who ruled the Miami scene in the late 1970s and early 1980s. It took more than an hour in the makeup chair to transform the glamorous star into Blanco, including false teeth, a nose prosthetic and more.

The so-called “Cocaine Godmother” is alleged to have killed “hundreds” of people during her reign of drug terror, including three husbands. Actress Catherine Zeta-Jones previously played her in a 2017 Lifetime movie, “Cocaine Godmother.”

Vergara’s candor is even more unique given her age. Other 50-something stars like Brooke Shields have complained about Hollywood ageism and being viewed as an object.

“I’ve been fighting ageism in Hollywood probably since I was about seven,” the “Blue Lagoon” alum told Fox News.

Other Women Have Stayed On Top As They’ve Aged

Vergara could be following in Dolly Parton’s footsteps. The music superstar has never been shy about her chest, riffing about it early and often as part of her larger-than-life brand. She even joked about having them insured, much like pinup star Betty Grable allegedly had her famous legs insured.

It was a joke, Parton later said in good humor.

Parton’s infamous chest never got in the way of her superstardom or her songwriting prowess. Her knack for never taking herself seriously and leaning into her curves made her a beloved pop culture icon.

Some day a 70-something Vergara may follow the Parton path to enduring fame and beauty.