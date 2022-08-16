Sofia Franklyn Asks Jay Cutler A Very Bold Question

Sofia Franklyn might have some interest in Jay Cutler.

The former NFL gunslinger appeared on Franklyn’s podcast, and when discussing his ex-wife Kristin Cavallari getting his mansion in the divorce, she decided to load up and shoot her shot.

“Are you looking for a new wife because we can’t get divorced and I would like a $5 million house,” Franklyn fired off to the former Bears starter.

Sofia Franklyn shoots her shot with Jay Cutler. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Mythical Games)

When Cutler asked if she’s good with kids, she immediately responded with, “Amazing!” It sounded like he’s interested in continuing the conversation at some point in time!

This seems like a classic situation of “I’m just kidding … unless you’re actually interested!” We all know that game from awkward pursuing women as kids.

Fortune favors the bold, and there’s no doubt Sofia was incredibly bold with her direct bluntness to Cutler!

However, Cutler didn’t slam the door shut. He said they could continue talking about it at some point down the road.

Does that mean anything will come of it? Who knows, but there’s at least a chance!

Sofia Franklyn asks Jay Cutler if he wants a new wife. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Mythical Games)

It’s also interesting to note that Cutler didn’t really seem interested in discussing his ex-wife much at all. He’s clearly moved on and is crushing life.

Why dwell on the past?

