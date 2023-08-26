Fair Or Foul? Sofia Franklyn Demands To See A Man’s Bank Account Info On The First Date

Videos by OutKick

Do you want a shot at dating podcaster Sofia Franklyn?

Well, you better be ready to hand over your bank account info because she’s going to demand to see it. The former “Call Her Daddy” star turned “Sofia with an F” host is known for giving relationship advice, and to be honest, most of her videos are pretty cringe. Alex Cooper clearly was the better half in that duo before it split. That’s why she got the Spotify bag and Sofia did not.

Well, buckle up because she has a scorching hot take that’s as blistering as the surface of the sun. She explained she DEMANDS to see a man’s money situation on the very first date.

Sofia Franklyn claims she demands to see bank account info on the first date. (Photo by Denise Truscello/Getty Images for Tao Group Hospitality)

Forget making small talk, having a couple cocktails, asking about family or hobbies and other traditional first date things. She wants to see the cash and see it immediately.

“I’m not joking, I’ve asked the last three dude’s I’ve dated for their bank account info on the first date…I only want to date a wealthy guy that has money,” Franklyn said in the viral clip.

Her logic? She works and is “very successful” and, thus, has “every f*cking right” to figure out if a man is on her level. You can watch her full comments below.

This is an absolutely absurd stance from Sofia Franklyn.

There’s an old saying that money doesn’t buy class. I feel like this video is a perfect example of that playing out in real time.

The way she talks reminds me of someone who isn’t rich or only just got a little money and is trying to act how they think real rich people act. Puke. It’s so unbelievably cringe.

Now, let me be clear. I’m a blue-collar working class man. I wouldn’t know a single thing about being rich, and that’s okay. I’m a man who loves college football and cold beer. Life is about the simple pleasures for me. I grew up working class and will likely die the same way.

Having said that, I’m very confident wealthy people don’t ask for bank account information on the first date, second date, fifth date or at any point outside of marriage.

Sofia Franklyn wants to see a man’s bank info on the first date. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Mythical Games)

Men, run if you find yourself on a date with someone like this.

How would you react if a woman demanded to see your bank account information? I think that’s an automatic grab the check and block her number kind of situation.

How exactly does Sofia Franklyn even bring the topic up? Does she simply ask, “Hey, pull up your bank account and show me how many commas are there?” I need to know!

Gentlemen, run – don’t walk – if you find yourself on a date with someone like this. I’ve known a lot of women over the years, and most have kind hearts and are good people. I’ve also met some that I wouldn’t say nearly as kind things about. If you find the latter, cut bait and scramble like the pocket is collapsing against an engage eight blitz.

Any person who demands to see your bank account info on the first date isn’t someone you want anything to do with. That might be tough for Sofia Franklyn to hear, but it’s true.

Don’t ask me for my bank account info (it’s not much, anyways) to get to my heart. Tell me how much you love the air raid offense the Wisconsin Badgers are running, and I’ll gladly pay for dinner. Ask for my working class net worth and we’re going to have some problems. I guess Sofia Franklyn and I just wouldn’t be a good match. What a shame! What a damn shame!