Social Media Thrilled That Dick Vitale Is Once Again Cancer Free

Videos by OutKick

Legendary men’s college basketball announcer Dick Vitale is having a fantastic holiday season.

The 84-year-old announced that he defeated cancer once again. Since July, Vitale has battled vocal cord cancer, which obviously kept him from calling games in his trademark style.

However, that couldn’t keep Dickie V down. He formally announced on Thursday that the cancer left, and his blood work looks equally promising.

Santa Claus came early for me & my family . Just was on the phone with Dr Rick Brown ( my oncologist ) Dr Ken Meredith ( bloodwork ) They gave me super news that the PET SCAN was clean (NO CANCER ) & my bloodwork was all very good .To many of you I send ❤️❤️❤️ & THANK YOU for ur… — Dick Vitale (@DickieV) December 14, 2023

This serves as Vitale’s third bout with cancer, after previously beating melanoma and lymphoma. You would think cancer would know by now to not mess with its number one enemy. But sometimes, people (or sickness) don’t learn.

Social Media Was Thrilled To Hear The Good News

Social media responded with raucous applause that the game’s most famous announcer beat yet another bout of this awful disease.

Yes! Best news of the year! Love you, DV! ❤️🏀 — Paul Biancardi (@PaulBiancardi) December 14, 2023

Congratulations Dickie V! That is indeed a great Christmas present for you and your family, but for all of us that love and revere you too! Thank you for sharing your incredible news and for having the guts to take us along on your journey. pic.twitter.com/hWiMcFbEeA — @TheApproachShot (@theapproachshot) December 15, 2023

Once Vitale gets back on the sidelines calling games, he’ll officially begin his 45th season on air. Good thing too, since you cannot think of men’s college basketball without hearing Vitale’s iconic voice in the background.

Dick Vitale Has Done All He Can To Help Cancer Research

Vitae hasn’t simply let cancer affect his life on multiple occasions, he’s used his battle to help others. Working closely with the Jimmy V foundation, he has helped raise more than $60 million dollars to help doctors find a cure for cancer.

At the 2022 ESPYs, Vitale gave an emotional speech after winning the Jimmy V award. He implored everyone in the audience to continue the fight against the dreaded disease in whatever way they could.

“I will tell you this Jimmy V, my man, we are not going to stop chasing the dream of raising dollars and your dream, Jimmy’s dream, to beat cancer,” Vitale said. “We must do it. Because it doesn’t discriminate. It comes after all … Take a look at the room. It doesn’t matter — race, religion. It will bring you to your knees. There is only one way to beat it, my friends. We have to raise dollars and give the oncologists a fighting chance.”

College basketball fans can’t wait for Vitale to get back to doing what he loves – all while cancer free. That’s awesome with a capital A, baby.