Social Media Roasts Chiefs For Having A WR Line Up Offsides…Again

All the Kansas City Chiefs want for Christmas is for their wide receivers to learn to line up onside. Unfortunately for them, that gift wasn’t under the tree this morning.

Less than 5 minutes into the first quarter of their game against the Las Vegas Raiders, Marquez Valdes-Scantling lined up beyond the line of scrimmage.

Kadarius Toney committed a similar mistake two weeks ago against the Buffalo Bills. This wide receiver’s mistake wiped out a Travis Kelce lateral (to Toney) that went for a touchdown. The Chiefs ended up losing that game 20-17.

Jim Nantz provided the perfect line for the moment Monday, something he usually does on the call.

“Kansas City player offsides at Arrowhead? Never heard of it! Oh wait, maybe we have,” Nantz sarcastically stated.

Fortunately for Kansas City, this one merely brought up fourth down. This time, Patrick Mahoems decided to not go on a childish rant about the legitimacy of the call.

Nevertheless, social media quickly laughed about the Chiefs’ inability to get this concept right. 

The play didn’t mean much in the grand scheme of things. Kansas City’s offense had trouble moving the ball all day against a motivated Raiders defense. The Raiders played the role of the Grinch and stole the day’s joy, winning 20-14.

