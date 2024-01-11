Social Media Reactions Pour In On Stephen A. Smith Rant Vs. Jason Whitlock

Videos by OutKick

There’s a big, fat feud in sports media between ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith and The Blaze’s Jason Whitlock. Both guys briefly worked together at The Mothership.

Whitlock set Stephen A. Smith off on a rant Wednesday afternoon following his claim that SAS didn’t write his new book, continuing his string of criticism of the ESPN personality.

SAS released a heated promotion of his live Wednesday show, where Smith promised to address “that fat old bastard.” Stephen A. Smith decided to make things very personal and took expletive-laced shots at Whitlock.

Whitlock has criticized Stephen A. Smith, calling him an industry plant and inept writer. He also prods at the validity of Stephen A.’s basketball career at Winston-Salem.

Stephen A. Smith and all these people installed at the top of their industries have batteries put in their backs. It's their job to distort and lie. pic.twitter.com/VlusnqwL91 — Jason Whitlock (@WhitlockJason) January 10, 2024

Leading up to the video, Smith shared that he’d not addressed Whitlock in public before but made an exception after his recent dig at Smith’s book.

Smith profusely apologized to his audience for his vulgarity. And he made well on his promise, cussing out Whitlock for attempting to defame Smith during and after Whitlock’s time at ESPN.

WATCH:

HERE IS THE REASON WHY STEPHEN A. SMITH IS GOING OFF ON



JASON WHITLOCK 👀🔥 pic.twitter.com/FMB6jZMShh — ItzJustBEEZ 💜 (@ItzJustBEEZ) January 11, 2024

“He is the worst, most despicable, lying, no-good fata** human being I have ever known in my life,” Stephen A. Smith declared on his live podcast.

Smith argued on Wednesday that Whitlock tanked in his role at ESPN’s formerly-titled “The Undefeated” division. He accused Whitlock of denigrating the Black community throughout his career.

Taking jabs at Whitlock’s career and even cracking out the fat jokes, Stephen A. clearly harbored a special type of loathing against the Blaze host.

Who’s Ahead In The Fight?

Whitlock’s now up to bat. He acknowledged Stephen A.’s rant with a post on X: “I knew Stephen A. was limited. I didn’t know he was this limited. I’m starting to feel sorry for him. I beat up a baby seal.”

I knew Stephen A was limited. I didn't know he was this limited. I'm starting to feel sorry for him. I beat up a baby seal. — Jason Whitlock (@WhitlockJason) January 11, 2024

Whitlock added, “It’s a book review, Stephen. You wrote a book and I reviewed it.”

Will Jason Whitlock release a full response to Smith’s message on Thursday?

