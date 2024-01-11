Social Media Reactions Pour In On Stephen A. Smith Rant Vs. Jason Whitlock

Videos by OutKick
There’s a big, fat feud in sports media between ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith and The Blaze’s Jason Whitlock. Both guys briefly worked together at The Mothership.
Whitlock set Stephen A. Smith off on a rant Wednesday afternoon following his claim that SAS didn’t write his new book, continuing his string of criticism of the ESPN personality.
SAS released a heated promotion of his live Wednesday show, where Smith promised to address “that fat old bastard.” Stephen A. Smith decided to make things very personal and took expletive-laced shots at Whitlock.
Whitlock has criticized Stephen A. Smith, calling him an industry plant and inept writer. He also prods at the validity of Stephen A.’s basketball career at Winston-Salem.
Leading up to the video, Smith shared that he’d not addressed Whitlock in public before but made an exception after his recent dig at Smith’s book.
Smith profusely apologized to his audience for his vulgarity. And he made well on his promise, cussing out Whitlock for attempting to defame Smith during and after Whitlock’s time at ESPN.
“He is the worst, most despicable, lying, no-good fata** human being I have ever known in my life,” Stephen A. Smith declared on his live podcast.
Smith argued on Wednesday that Whitlock tanked in his role at ESPN’s formerly-titled “The Undefeated” division. He accused Whitlock of denigrating the Black community throughout his career.
Taking jabs at Whitlock’s career and even cracking out the fat jokes, Stephen A. clearly harbored a special type of loathing against the Blaze host.
Who’s Ahead In The Fight?
Whitlock’s now up to bat. He acknowledged Stephen A.’s rant with a post on X: “I knew Stephen A. was limited. I didn’t know he was this limited. I’m starting to feel sorry for him. I beat up a baby seal.”
Whitlock added, “It’s a book review, Stephen. You wrote a book and I reviewed it.”
Will Jason Whitlock release a full response to Smith’s message on Thursday?
Who do you think has the advantage in the SAS vs. Whitlock media battle? Let us know: alejandro.avila@outkick.
Here’s how the Internet reacted to Smith’s rant:
While SAS has mastered his own “form” of entertainment, he is certainly no intellectual. If the book – which I have not read, nor even knew existed – exhibits any level of high intellect, combined with the fact that it would be nearly impossible for someone as busy as he is to take the time to write one, it’s certainly plausible that it was ghostwritten and is just using his name and fame to gain attention.
Whitlock is the clear intellectual favorite, but he can not match Stephen A.’s audience, wit, or venom. This is not going to end well for Jason