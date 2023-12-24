Social Media Not Happy That The Bills-Chargers Game Is Only On Peacock

Videos by OutKick

The Buffalo Bills and Los Angeles Chargers are playing in the first NFL game ever broadcasted exclusively on Peacock.

However, people seem more interested in making fun of this fact rather than watching the game.

Fans who tune into this game get to experience a truly commercial-free fourth quarter. That in and of itself sounds enticing, since commercials are the worst part of any live TV experience. But for that to happen, you need to fork over at least $5.99 to get access to Peacock’s streaming service.

As Mike Gunzleman pointed out, this should significantly decrease the viewership for the game. Only Bills fans are loyal enough to pay that money to watch a game. And Chargers fans won’t pay six bucks to watch their 5-9 team – in all likelihood – lose.

Nevertheless, Mike Tirico wholeheartedly promoted the deal just before kickoff.

Not the most convincing endorsement if I’m being completely honest.

If social media is any indicator on where the fans stand on this offer, it’s safe to say they’re also unconvinced.

Plenty of fans voiced their extreme displeasure with the bizarre decision from the NFL and Peacock for tonight’s matchup.

They want me to pay for Peacock to watch this Bills-Chargers game? pic.twitter.com/ZKL9FBtqX4 — Gifdsports (@gifdsports) December 24, 2023

The odds of me creating a Peacock account to watch the Bills massacre the Chargers pic.twitter.com/3pjVLkxA2x — Terry 🐬 (@iamterryhi) December 24, 2023

Roger Goodell when the bills/chargers game on Peacock only got 37 viewers for the night pic.twitter.com/ewahAucxbn — Splash and Furious 🐬 (@JoshuaClow) December 23, 2023

I’d rather light a $5 bill on fire than to give it to NBC to watch the Bills vs Chargers.



Enjoy your trash ratings @peacock — Ryan (@Rut23KC) December 23, 2023