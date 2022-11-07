Social Media Influencer Says She’s Too Pretty To Work

A TikToker with more than 80,000 followers has decided that working isn’t for her. She has no desire to wakeup early every day for the next 60 years and claims she’s too pretty to do so.

The draw of making videos from her car must be stronger than her desire to pick up a lame full-time gig somewhere. Lucy Welcher made her announcement during one of those videos from her car.

Social media influencer has given up on work (Image Credit: Lucy Welcher)

Lucy – with iced coffee in hand – starts out the video captioned, “Not my thing” with the hashtags working and scam by saying, “I do not want to work for the rest of my life.”

That’s not a particularly unusual take. At some point people want to retire and live out their days without having to get up early and go to work.

But that’s not her point in the video. She doesn’t want to work at all. Lucy continued her thoughts on work by saying, “Does it look like I want to get up at 6 a.m. every f*cking day for the next 60 years?”

“No. I’m too pretty for that,” she answers before leaning back in her seat and taking a drink of her coffee from the straw.

This Social Media Influencer Might Be A Troll

The comment section on the video is split. There are those supporting her apparent dislike of work and those questioning whether she is actually too pretty to work.

Lucy cleared things up by responding to one of the haters. She claims that the video was all a joke. Whether that’s true or not she should lean into it.

There’s nothing better than getting the haters all riled up, especially over something as trivial as being too pretty to work. Everyone enjoys a good trolling.