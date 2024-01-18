What Historical Event Would Have Been The Biggest On Social Media? | OutKick Debate

Videos by OutKick
What historical event would have set social media on fire in unprecedented fashion?
I found myself kicking this debate topic around Thursday morning with a couple co-workers, and it quickly occurred to me one thing had to be done:
The question had to be brought to the readers.
Why keep the debates in-house when we can open them up to anyone and everyone on the web? It seemed like the natural thing to do, and it’s exactly what I did.
Whether it’s war, tragedy, sports or something else, anything was allowed.
Responses flooded in and there were certainly some that stood out among the rest. Several people believed 9/11 would have taken the cake, and it’s hard to disagree.
Imagine what X would have been like early in the morning as the attacks unfolded. Would the company’s servers been able to handle the traffic?
My brain can’t even comprehend what social media would have been like on that horrific and tragic day more than 22 years ago.
Another incredibly popular answer was the assassination of President John F. Kennedy in Dallas on November 22, 1963.
This feels like it could be 1B with 9/11 being 1A on the list of events that would have rocked social media in a way the world has never seen before.
Another very popular response, which I think slides in nicely at number three, is anything related to WWII, including Pearl Harbor.
Here’s the thing to remember with this topic. Pearl Harbor happened in Hawaii far away from the mainland in an era where most communication was through the newspaper and radio.
There still would have been a significant delay in info available to the public about the Japanese sneak attack, which would have limited its ability to blow up (no pun intended) like JFK and 9/11.
Another incredibly popular answer was O.J. Simpson, the chase in the Bronco and the case that followed. Hard to argue with that one. Crime is always a popular topic on X. One of the most famous athletes in America being accused and acquitted of brutally hacking two people to death would have constantly been trending.
Bill Clinton’s affair with Monica Lewinsky also made several appearances in the responses.
Below are a collection of a few random thoughts in the responses.
Now, what would I list as the greatest historical event and then the greatest sports event? I’m sticking with 9/11 in the top spot overall. News traveled quickly due to everyone having a TV, and that would have immediately resulted in social media being set on fire. No question about it in my mind 9/11 and the country going to war would have resulted in chaos on social media unlike anything we’ve seen before.
As for the greatest sports moment, that’s also easy. I’m going with the Miracle on Ice, and I don’t want to hear any second options.
Again, there were radios and TVs readily available and news would have spread IMMEDIATELY out of Lake Placid.
The big bad Soviet Union was the greatest hockey team on the planet, and a scrappy team of young Americans beat them in front of the world.
It was a hell of a lot more than a hockey game. It was a message to the world and it gave Americans a reason to believe again.
I can’t even begin to imagine what social media would have been like on that fateful day if it existed.
What do you think would have been the biggest event on social media? Hit me up at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.