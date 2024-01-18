What Historical Event Would Have Been The Biggest On Social Media? | OutKick Debate

Videos by OutKick

What historical event would have set social media on fire in unprecedented fashion?

I found myself kicking this debate topic around Thursday morning with a couple co-workers, and it quickly occurred to me one thing had to be done:

The question had to be brought to the readers.

Why keep the debates in-house when we can open them up to anyone and everyone on the web? It seemed like the natural thing to do, and it’s exactly what I did.

Whether it’s war, tragedy, sports or something else, anything was allowed.

What's a historical event – sports, war, politics, etc. – that would have been the biggest event in social media history if it existed at the time?



OutKick readers debate what historical even would have lit social media on fire.

Responses flooded in and there were certainly some that stood out among the rest. Several people believed 9/11 would have taken the cake, and it’s hard to disagree.

Imagine what X would have been like early in the morning as the attacks unfolded. Would the company’s servers been able to handle the traffic?

My brain can’t even comprehend what social media would have been like on that horrific and tragic day more than 22 years ago.

Another incredibly popular answer was the assassination of President John F. Kennedy in Dallas on November 22, 1963.

This feels like it could be 1B with 9/11 being 1A on the list of events that would have rocked social media in a way the world has never seen before.

JFK assassination because thousands in the crowd would have captured it on video with their phones. After that, nearly everyone on the planet with a phone would have seen it within a day. — Monroe Roark (@monroeroark) January 18, 2024

JFK murder — seeingshitclearnow (@Scott83227978) January 18, 2024

JFK Assassination — Live Free Or Die 1953 (@Free1953) January 18, 2024

Another very popular response, which I think slides in nicely at number three, is anything related to WWII, including Pearl Harbor.

Here’s the thing to remember with this topic. Pearl Harbor happened in Hawaii far away from the mainland in an era where most communication was through the newspaper and radio.

There still would have been a significant delay in info available to the public about the Japanese sneak attack, which would have limited its ability to blow up (no pun intended) like JFK and 9/11.

Lincoln or Kennedy being assassinated. Probably Kennedy due to international adoration. D-day and Pearl Harbor also candidates — Kevin J (@Tater01) January 18, 2024

Pearl Harbor — Chad 🇺🇸 (@HawkeyeChad1216) January 18, 2024

Its WW2 — BQ (@BitterQuitter) January 18, 2024

WWII — Janet floege (@FloegeJanet) January 18, 2024

Another incredibly popular answer was O.J. Simpson, the chase in the Bronco and the case that followed. Hard to argue with that one. Crime is always a popular topic on X. One of the most famous athletes in America being accused and acquitted of brutally hacking two people to death would have constantly been trending.

OJ Situation from the murder through the trial — Dee Snutz (@Vote_Dee_Snutz) January 18, 2024

OJ Simpson Bronco Chase — Cody Bauer (@CBauerNFLDraft) January 18, 2024

Bill Clinton’s affair with Monica Lewinsky also made several appearances in the responses.

Below are a collection of a few random thoughts in the responses.

Miracle on ice. USA USA USA — Dwindle (@Dwindle8769) January 18, 2024

The Civil War — American Dissident (@F10fromMAGArone) January 18, 2024

The day Elvis died. — Rick Schwartz (@RickSchwar57975) January 18, 2024

OKC bombing — BigPoke (@BigPoke918) January 18, 2024

Without a doubt, the crucifixion of Jesus — Dan Miller (@Bump_Miller) January 18, 2024

The signing of the Declararion of Independence — MissMAGA2016 (@MissMaga2016) January 18, 2024

Jesse Owens at the Berlin games in front of Hitler, 1936. — Brandon Blackburn (@BlackburnBran) January 18, 2024

The ending of the Younger Dryas probably would have generated the best footage of all time, whether it was an asteroid or whatever. Just big freakin' waves and stuff, ya know? — KAY SMYTHE (@KaySmythe) January 18, 2024

Bill Mazeroski’s bot 9th World Series winning home run. — 1984 (@dbe451) January 18, 2024

Now, what would I list as the greatest historical event and then the greatest sports event? I’m sticking with 9/11 in the top spot overall. News traveled quickly due to everyone having a TV, and that would have immediately resulted in social media being set on fire. No question about it in my mind 9/11 and the country going to war would have resulted in chaos on social media unlike anything we’ve seen before.

As for the greatest sports moment, that’s also easy. I’m going with the Miracle on Ice, and I don’t want to hear any second options.

Again, there were radios and TVs readily available and news would have spread IMMEDIATELY out of Lake Placid.

The big bad Soviet Union was the greatest hockey team on the planet, and a scrappy team of young Americans beat them in front of the world.

It was a hell of a lot more than a hockey game. It was a message to the world and it gave Americans a reason to believe again.

I can’t even begin to imagine what social media would have been like on that fateful day if it existed.

The Miracle on Ice would have been huge on social media. (Photo by Steve Powell /Getty Images)

What do you think would have been the biggest event on social media? Hit me up at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.