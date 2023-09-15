Social Media Falsely Makes It Appear That Normal Women Don’t Exist | Tomi Lahren

Videos by OutKick

Folks, TikTok serves us the dumbest filth the interwebs have to offer and at this point I think people just make up mental conditions or identity delusions to go viral. Like this woman who is patting her soon to be ex-husband on the back for being supportive of her new found gayness.

WIFE: Early this year I came out as gay to my husband, uh, soon to be ex, and he had the sweetest and most amazing reaction and this is what he said. What did you say?

HUSBAND: I said that I was so proud of you and that was the bravest thing I’ve seen that anyone do

WIFE: and now we are going our own separate ways and we’re about to put this house on the market and that’s all she wrote. Be like my ex husband. Be that good of a person.

I don’t know that woman or that man but by the looks of him – the hostage like look in his eyes – and the sounds of her – I would venture to guess he is not necessarily stoked about his wife being a lesbian but rather just happy he can leave her and have a socially acceptable excuse beyond just her baseline annoyingness.

But why on God’s green earth would this woman post something like that as if she’s celebrating or even gloating about it?

And furthermore, I hope she doesn’t get a dime in the divorce given she misled him. He should honestly cite “fraud” and take possession of whatever she has of value … which doesn’t appear to be much outside of maybe that sterling silver nose ring.

But anyway, not the point.

The point is, we have entered into such a weird space in 2023. I really can’t even keep up.

Now a new survey from Change Research shows that a whopping 55% of Millennial and GenZ women find it a turnoff if their partner listens to “The Joe Rogan Experience” and Over three-quarters (76%) of women said they would not date someone who supports Trump.

Apparently women in this age bracket – the age bracket 18-34 that I am also a part of – prefers men who will go see the Barbie movie and presumably are scared of guns.

But I think this survey is hogwash and not indicative of most young women who exist outside of Portland, Seattle, San Fran or LA. Ya know, women who shave our legs and have hair colors that actually occur in nature, on humans and not tree frogs.

Where are we represented in 2023?

If you just look at social media it would APPEAR – keyword APPEAR – men want to be women, women want to be lesbians and conservative blue check mark influencers on Twitter seemingly want women in burkas cleaning the kitchen and baking pies.

We are between a rock and a woke place but the other side of the rock is prudish and boring and also whiny.

So what is the solution?

For conservative women – or even just women who identify as women who care even a little about how we look and dress and act and don’t hate men – to start standing up to both sides of the spectrum.

I’m a conservative woman who is married but I’m not gonna bake pies all day. I’m gonna work and make money and sometimes I’m gonna wear short dresses and drink alcohol and do whatever the hell I damn well please. But I’m also gonna respect and love my husband and act like a female because I am one.

And none of those things are a crime.

Normal women, we exist. I promise.

