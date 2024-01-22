Social Media Decimates Buffalo Bills For Damar Hamlin Trick Play

Videos by OutKick

Why the hell did the Buffalo Bills feature Damar Hamlin on a failed fake punt?

Buffalo attempted a fake punt with Hamlin taking the carry — needing five yards, which Hamlin fell well short of … easily the worst call in an otherwise great game.

Buffalo faced a 27-24 deficit against the Chiefs with nearly 13 minutes left in the fourth quarter and backed up in their own territory.

Even Al-Qaeda knows that was a dumb fake punt. What was McDermott thinking?? — Joe Kinsey (@JoeKinseyexp) January 22, 2024

It was a baffling decision by Bills coach Sean McDermott and his special teams coordinator.

WATCH:

The #Bills attempted a fake punt with Damar Hamlin early in the 4th quarter while trailing by 3, and it failed.



A momentum swing.pic.twitter.com/Mo2wiMaXNc — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) January 22, 2024

The Chiefs nearly scored to put the game away on the ensuing drive, before a miraculous touchback gifted the ball back to Buffalo.

Hamlin’s cardiac arrest and recovery turned into a marquee storyline of the 2023 season.

So, did Buffalo feature Damar Hamlin for brownie points, trying to make him the hero with the game on the line? Better to give Josh Allen, a top-3 QB in the league, another shot in those circumstances.

Social media roasted the Bills for attempting the Hamlin trick play.

(What were the Bills thinking? Sound off, send us your thoughts: alejandro.avila@outkick.com.)

Damar Hamlin when they told him he was getting the ball on fourth down pic.twitter.com/35bAeVo2Of — Dylan Holt (@DylanHolt_) January 22, 2024

What Sean McDermott thought the Chiefs would do if he handed the ball off to Damar Hamlin: pic.twitter.com/w6O7cvr6L5 — Evan ☃️ (@evanbauer_) January 22, 2024

COMEBACK PLAYER OF THE YEAR..DAMAR HAMLIN 🔥 pic.twitter.com/qVNJAFEcNQ — NFL Hater Central (@NFLHaterCentral) January 22, 2024

DAMAR HAMLIN FAKE PUNT 😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/fT5noOHYwO — Randy Gregory Fan Club (@GregoryFan5) January 22, 2024

they tried to make Damar Hamlin a hero with that fake punt pic.twitter.com/LilwUi9yKu — LakeShowYo (@LakeShowYo) January 22, 2024

Damar Hamlin fake punt pic.twitter.com/lms9QavG65 — Billy (@WhiteSoxCenter) January 22, 2024

THEY RAN A FAKE PUNT WITH DAMAR HAMLIN 😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/5iooNDMFY9 — 𝓐𝓵𝓮𝔁 (@JaylensJumpshot) January 22, 2024

Bills running a fake punt play for Damar Hamlin pic.twitter.com/D9tEux8n4S — Charles (@BlockedByBamba) January 22, 2024

script writers cooked up a damar hamlin fake punt pic.twitter.com/fySsGZZuzE — brandon* (@brndxix) January 22, 2024