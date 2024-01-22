Social Media Decimates Buffalo Bills For Damar Hamlin Trick Play

Why the hell did the Buffalo Bills feature Damar Hamlin on a failed fake punt?

Buffalo attempted a fake punt with Hamlin taking the carry — needing five yards, which Hamlin fell well short of … easily the worst call in an otherwise great game.

Buffalo faced a 27-24 deficit against the Chiefs with nearly 13 minutes left in the fourth quarter and backed up in their own territory.

It was a baffling decision by Bills coach Sean McDermott and his special teams coordinator.

The Chiefs nearly scored to put the game away on the ensuing drive, before a miraculous touchback gifted the ball back to Buffalo.

Hamlin’s cardiac arrest and recovery turned into a marquee storyline of the 2023 season.

So, did Buffalo feature Damar Hamlin for brownie points, trying to make him the hero with the game on the line? Better to give Josh Allen, a top-3 QB in the league, another shot in those circumstances.

Social media roasted the Bills for attempting the Hamlin trick play.

