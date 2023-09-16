Soccer’s Gareth Bale Makes His Way Into PGA Tour 2K23 Game

Videos by OutKick
Gareth Bale made his name as one of the world’s best soccer players for Tottenham Hotspur and Real Madrid.
The Welsh national though, has found a new sporting interest after his retirement from competitive soccer. Bale’s taken up golf in a big way, making appearances on YouTube golf channels and competing in pro-am events.
And now he’s taking his talent on the links to the virtual world too. After competing in the Pebble Beach Pro-Am earlier this year and playing with Rory McIlroy at the BMW PGA Championship Celebrity Pro-Am, Bale is set to become a playable character in the PGA Tour 2K23 video game.
His involvement in the game also includes a custom-designed golf course, with a social media post showing Bale sitting for a face scan.
Gareth Bale Exemplifies Golf’s Resurgence
Golf’s rapidly grown in popularity the past few years, and while Bale’s profile in the U.S. is low, he was one of the biggest players in European soccer for several years.
His inclusion in a golf video game can only raise the profile of the sport in Europe, fortuitous timing with the Ryder Cup in Rome just a few weeks away.
Bale was once seen celebrating with a flag that said: “Wales. Golf. Madrid. In that order.”
Seems like in retirement that may have shifted to golf first.