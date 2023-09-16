Soccer’s Gareth Bale Makes His Way Into PGA Tour 2K23 Game

Videos by OutKick

Gareth Bale made his name as one of the world’s best soccer players for Tottenham Hotspur and Real Madrid.

The Welsh national though, has found a new sporting interest after his retirement from competitive soccer. Bale’s taken up golf in a big way, making appearances on YouTube golf channels and competing in pro-am events.

And now he’s taking his talent on the links to the virtual world too. After competing in the Pebble Beach Pro-Am earlier this year and playing with Rory McIlroy at the BMW PGA Championship Celebrity Pro-Am, Bale is set to become a playable character in the PGA Tour 2K23 video game.

His involvement in the game also includes a custom-designed golf course, with a social media post showing Bale sitting for a face scan.

Introducing….. @GarethBale11 to @PGATOUR2K @2K , available as a playable pro TODAY! 🔥



Play through his custom designed course, The Elevens Club, and complete in-game challenges to earn rewards for your MyPLAYER in #PGATOUR2K23. 🏌️ pic.twitter.com/kj48CNxQ8L — 2K United Kingdom (@2K_UK) September 14, 2023

VIRGINIA WATER, ENGLAND – SEPTEMBER 13: Rory McIlroy of Northern Ireland with Gareth Bale of Wales during the pro-am prior to the BMW PGA Championship at Wentworth Golf Club on September 13, 2023 in Virginia Water, England. (Photo by David Cannon/Getty Images)

Gareth Bale Exemplifies Golf’s Resurgence

Golf’s rapidly grown in popularity the past few years, and while Bale’s profile in the U.S. is low, he was one of the biggest players in European soccer for several years.

His inclusion in a golf video game can only raise the profile of the sport in Europe, fortuitous timing with the Ryder Cup in Rome just a few weeks away.

Bale was once seen celebrating with a flag that said: “Wales. Golf. Madrid. In that order.”

Seems like in retirement that may have shifted to golf first.