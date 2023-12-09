Soccer Referee Stabs Player In Chest During Brawl In Argentina Grassroots Match

Videos by OutKick

Soccer (futbol?) referees — and fans in general — are just built different in Argentina.

Don’t believe me? Take this local Argentinean fella officiating a grassroots match earlier this week. What did he do, you ask?

Well, not much. Just stabbed a player in the chest during a little scuffle. Other than that, it was just a normal day at the park for 62-year-old amateur ref, Remigio Armoa.

Take a look, courtesy of video shot by a couple stunned fans. From The Daily Mail:

Soccer refs and players are built different in Argentina

It’s not the clearest video you’ll ever see, which maybe is a good thing given the situation, but the good news is the player, identified as Kevin by the local media, survived.

Even better news given the fact that he’s known as “the Messi” of the family, according to Kevin’s uncle.

“Kevin is miraculously alive,” he said, according to The Daily Mail. “For the family, it is a very delicate moment because he is the Messi of the family. He is a boy well gifted for football, thank God he had the opportunity to be in a club like Chacarita.”

Good news all around!

Now, back to the ref — who appeared to stab Kevin in the chest after the brawl broke out. Don’t know what was said or who started it all, but how about the fact that he just casually had a knife in his pocket while refereeing a soccer game? Wild.

Police later arrested Remigio. Kevin was taken to the hospital, where he suffered a punctured lung. Not bad, considering he was … stabbed in the chest. I’d take that any day of the week and twice on Sunday.

Like I said, they’re built differently in Argentina. Hell, they’re built different everywhere that’s not the US of A. Remember in 2013 when a Brazilian ref was BEHEADED after stabbing a player during a game.

That’s a true story. That actually happened. Read about it here, if you want. I’ll leave that to you.

Anyway, I guess this was just another day at the park in Argentina. If you’re gonna go over there and start fights with referees, be prepared to take a knife to the chest.

Now we know.