Soccer Player Mauro Icardi’s Ex, Argentine Model Wanda Nara, Models Lingerie From Her New Collection

Soccer player Mauro Icardi’s ex, Wanda Nara, isn’t just sitting around taking care of the kids since the two broke up. The Argentine model with more than 16 million Instagram followers is keeping herself busy. Between content and her businesses there isn’t much time for anything else.

The content Nara is producing is a mixture of business and pleasure. While she’s not ready to get into the exclusive content game, not yet anyway, she is creating plenty that does not require much clothing.

Wanda Nara looks during the Serie A match between FC Internazionale and Chievo (Photo by Pier Marco Tacca/Getty Images)

Here’s what she told her followers last month about possibly joining OnlyFans, “They offered me to be the global image. Today my commitments prevent me from doing so. We’ll keep talking about it later.”

She added, “Today I’m focused on driving and a film that requires a lot of time and exclusivity in some things.”

That’s not a no. That’s an I have other commitments right now. Unquestionably, some of those commitments preventing her from making exclusive content are her many businesses.

Nara has a cosmetics brand to go along with a swim line and, of course, lingerie. She’s not just the brains behind the operation either.

Being a model allows her to save some money on having to hire a model for her brands. Nara can, and does, handle those duties as well.

There’s No Slowing Wanda Nara Down

Who needs soccer money when you have your own businesses to run? Sure, it helps but with millions of followers and ad campaigns this strong you’re bound to make a few pennies.

On top of that there’s the building of your own brand aside from the businesses. Not having to rely on outside models only helps with that.

Nobody has to Nara that. She’s a professional in every sense of the word. If there’s one thing she knows how to do it’s marketing.

I couldn’t even tell you what league or what team her ex-husband plays for. But I can tell you that she has multiple businesses and looks great in a bikini. That’s the power of effective marketing.