Soccer Player Madelene Wright Is Back After Being Cut For Partying Too Hard, Her Return To The Field Hasn’t Put An End To Her Content Creating Career

Videos by OutKick

Madelene Wright went from an unknown English soccer player to an internet star overnight in 2020. She hit the tabloids overseas hard after when she was seen on Snapchat inhaling balloons and downing champagne from inside her Range Rover.

The now 25-year-old’s team at the time, Charlton F.C., investigated the matter before sending her packing. It was her second incident, with her second club, and there was apparently no way for her to come back from it.

The attention surrounding Wright’s second incident wasn’t all bad. It did close a few doors as far as her soccer career was concerned, but it ended up opening a few other doors for her. Doors that she wisely walked right through.

Thoughts of a career in professional soccer took a backseat. She was now focusing her free time on content instead of dribbling a soccer ball. The move paid off.

Wright blew up on Instagram, then quickly cashed in behind a paywall on OnlyFans. At this point content became the focus. She was making life-changing money, going on trips, and living it up.

Madelene Wright Is Back On The Field

As well as things were going, she always looked for an opening to get back on the field. That opportunity came back in September and she took it.

Wright’s now on a roster with the Leyton Orient F.C., which is a club in the amateur competitive ranks. She didn’t take long to make an impact on her new team either, finding the net in her debut not long after she hit the field.

63' WHAT A GOAL!!!



Madeline Wright scores the O's fourth just minutes after coming on to the pitch with an absolute screamer into the top corner!#LOFC 4-2 #CFC pic.twitter.com/eeuKyqeRTl — Leyton Orient FC Women (@LOFCWomen) September 10, 2023

The return to the field hasn’t put a damper on Wright’s content creating whatsoever. She’s still churning out content that’s feeding the Instagram algorithm enough to keep it happy.

She’s also making sure there’s something new for her paying customers. She dropped this teaser over the weekend.

Madelene Wright OnlyFans promo pic.twitter.com/1irnGrrFdC — Mr Burns (@MrBurnsing) December 10, 2023

Wright might not be playing in the higher levels of professional soccer, but she gets to get back on the field to scratch that itch while keeping her business off the field rolling.

That’s the best of both worlds and at just 25, who knows she could find herself making enough noise to get some looks with a club in the higher levels of competition.

Time will tell. For now it’s put as many balls in the net as she can while keeping the lights on with content, content, and more content.