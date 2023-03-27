Former Pro Soccer Player Suffers Heart Attack In First Mile Of Half-Marathon, Carries On To Finish The Race

Videos by OutKick

Alright, you can’t call soccer players soft anymore. Former Premier League player Carlton Palmer has proven that stereotype to be wrong after suffering a heart attack in a half-marathon and still finishing the race.

Palmer participated in the Sheffield half-marathon for a number of different charities and complained of having heart problems in the first mile of the race. Instead of shutting it down and immediately receiving medical attention, he went on to finish the 13-mile race.

Palmer shared a screenshot from a device he was wearing during the race that shows that his heart rate rose up to 232 beats per minute at one point.

He later revealed that he has suffered a “suspected small heart attack.”

Thank you so much for all the lovely messages I have being kept in hospital with a suspected small heart attack ,they want to find out what has caused this problem so tests are ongoing .I will keep you updated .gutted I was flying to Portugal at 4pm with @LucyPal16907599 🙏 — Carlton Palmer (@CarltonPalmer) March 27, 2023

According to Daily Mail, the 57-year-old finished the half-marathon in just over 2 hours and nine minutes while his wife crossed the finish line in under two hours.

While Palmer continuing on with the race after suffering a heart attack was a questionable move, that doesn’t mean that him finishing the race is a truly unbelievable achievement.

There are plenty of people who wouldn’t even dare to run 13 miles and Palmer did so with his heart malfunctioning.

Talk about an ath-uh-lete.

While Palmer scored 32 goals in his professional career and even found the back of the net on the England national team, this very well could be his wildest athletic achievement.