Soccer Fan Investigated For Showing Her Thong During Games Promises A Striptease If Her Team Gets Promoted

Last month OnlyFans model, Coyote Cutee, was being investigated by the Italian police for repeatedly showing her thong in the stands. At the time the unique support helped her favorite team Bari reach second place in the Serie B league.

Since then Bari has dropped down a few spots and are currently sitting in fifth. It’s unknown how the investigation was resolved and whether or not Coyote was ever punished in any way.

OnlyFans model showing off her thong in the stands (Image Credit: Coyote Cutee/Instagram)

Coyote has come up with a way to add a little extra motivation for them to be promoted to Serie A. She has a striptease planned should her team move on. She said, “I have plans to do a striptease if Bari goes to Serie A.”

The 22-year-old also admitted that her headline grabbing signature move isn’t a hit with all of her fellow fans. Some of them she says have told her to stop taking the thong revealing pics.

“I had no problem with the photos but some people insisted I never take them again,” she said.

Coyote Cutee Still Has Her Supporters

The blame for Bari sliding down in the standings is squarely on the people telling her to stop showing her thong in the stands. And whoever called for the investigation in the first place.

If something is working, you don’t mess with it. Coyote showing support by sharing her thong with the fans around her was working.

You can count a 79-year-old woman among those who still supports Coyote’s good luck charm and wants her to keep doing it. The woman ran into Coyote at a game recently and asked the model for a picture for her birthday.

The two stood next to each other and pulled there pants down. That’s showing support for your team. Maybe Coyote will get a chance to do her striptease if her team can get back on track.